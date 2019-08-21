The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Driver cited at sobriety checkpoint
On Aug. 16, the Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Route 260 and Wesley Stinnett Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach.
According to Prince Frederick Barrack Commander Lt. Jimmie Meurrens, the 70-plus minute operation was manned by 14 MSP troopers, five deputies, personnel from the Maryland State Highway Administration, an MSP K9 unit and the MSP Chemical Test for Alcohol Unit. Calvert County State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport (R) was also at the checkpoint, which began at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Meurrens told The Calvert Recorder 313 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint. Four motorists were pulled over for standardized field sobriety testing and all passed. One probable cause search was conducted, and one motorist failed to stop at the checkpoint. Officers subsequently stopped the motorist, who was issued a citation for driving under the influence.
The checkpoint is the only one MSP has conducted so far in Calvert this year.
“There will also be increased DUI saturation patrols and other initiatives through the Labor Day holiday,” according to an MSP news release. “The enforcement initiatives planned are in support of the MSP’s goal to enhance the safety of all who travel on Maryland highways.”
Two suspects nabbed, three still at large
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrant Unit has reported the apprehension of two individuals who had failed to appear for court hearings.
Anna Deborah Silva-Hudson, 21, of Lusby was located by deputies Aug. 14. She was charged with fourth-degree assault on Aug. 29, 2018. According to court documents, Silva-Hudson is accused of assaulting a male at a Lusby residence. Silva-Hudson, who had been employed at a restaurant, was released on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing on the charge scheduled for Sept. 20. Court records show Silva-Hudson was previously issued three failed-to-appear warrants.
Robert Bruce Sansbury, 42, of no fixed address was located Aug. 16. On Feb. 27, Sansbury was charged with three counts of rogue and vagabond, one count of theft less than $100 and two counts of theft over $100 and less than $1,500. On Aug. 19, he was released on his own recognizance. He has a district court hearing Sept. 18 on the charges. He also has a court hearing Oct. 3 for failure to pay child support.
According to the warrant unit, the following individuals remain at large:
Oliver Glenn Malone III, 42, of Lusby was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana on April 26. He failed to appear for a district court hearing June 24 and a bench warrant was issued. Malone is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Sean Luke Braziel, 28, is listed in various court docket summaries as being a resident of either Brandywine, Dunkirk or Lusby. Braziel pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order June 5 in district court. He has also been charged with animal cruelty, trespassing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and was charged with fourth-degree burglary in July. Braziel is described as a white male, 5-9, 150 to 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Chicago Alexander Garner, 24, is wanted for violation of probation.
On March 31, 2017, Garner entered an Alford plea to a single count of conspiracy to commit robbery. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. Garner was sentenced to serve 18 months in the Department of Corrections followed by four years of supervised probation.
The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred in October 2016 in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision of Lusby. According to court documents, a bench warrant for Garner’s arrest was issued July 30. Garner is described in court documents as a black male, 6 feet tall, 178 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Woman sentenced on drug, driving charges
On Friday, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Yahaira Lyn Cruz, 30, of Beltsville, to one year in jail, suspending all but 12 days, for charges stemming from a Jan. 28 traffic stop on Route 260. According to court documents, Cruz was stopped by Deputy Elizabeth Payne around 6:40 p.m. after the officer observed the Ford Fusion Cruz was operating swerving on the roadway. Payne reported there were two children in the back seat of Cruz’s vehicle. The driver’s speech was slurred, according to Payne, and when asked if she had had anything to drink she said a beer and “a shot of something.” Payne stated in court documents that “Cruz performed poorly on the [sobriety field] tests and was arrested.” At the Calvert County Detention Center, a corrections officer discovered cocaine on Cruz’s person.
Faced with 13 counts stemming from the incident, Cruz pleaded guilty July 22 to one count each of CDS possession not marijuana and driving while impaired by alcohol while transporting a minor.
In imposing the sentencing, Chandlee stated Cruz would be incarcerated for four consecutive weekends. She also will have three years of supervised probation and must enter a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
Chandlee warned Cruz that if she tested positive for drugs or alcohol during her probation, she would be incarcerated.
MARTY MADDEN