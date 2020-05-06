Driver cited in six-vehicle crash in Dunkirk

A Prince George’s County woman is facing charges in the aftermath of a six-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Dunkirk, state police reported.
The most seriously injured motorist in the chain-reaction wreck was Calvert County Commissioners’ President Kelly D. McConkey (R), who was stopped at a traffic light at the Route 4 and Town Center Boulevard intersection shortly after 1 p.m. when his Chevrolet Traverse was hit by another vehicle.
“I am lucky to be alive,” said McConkey on Facebook, where the commissioner broke the news of his injuries over three hours after the incident occurred.
McConkey was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Prince George’s Hospital Center. He was later released and is recovering at home.
The alleged at-fault driver, who witnesses told police was seen rear-ending several vehicles, was arrested by the MSP.
“The suspect, Stephanie Clax, 40 of Lanham, was issued 11 traffic citations, including failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving, speeding and driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance,” MSP spokesman Ron Snyder stated.
According to a court docket summary, Stephanie Tyeast Clax has been charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
She was also charged with a Maryland Emergency Management Agency violation of the stay-at-home order, which was prompted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Court records show that Clax is facing a June 22 district court hearing on those charges.
According to a report posted by Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Riffe, “the crew from Squad 5 performed a total sidewall removal” of one of the other injured drivers.
The crash is being investigated by Tfc. Richard Marsch of the MSP’s Prince Frederick Barrack.
McConkey’s post about his ordeal prompted an outpouring of community support on social media.
“Please remember to keep our friend and Commissioner, Kelly D. McConkey, in your prayers along with all those involved in today’s accident in Dunkirk,” stated Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans. “Wishing Kelly and all parties involved a speedy recovery.”
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY