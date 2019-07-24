Driver held without bond following fatal crash

A Prince George’s County man is being held without bond following an early Sunday morning crash in Dunkirk that claimed the life of a North Beach woman.
The crash was Calvert’s second motor vehicle fatality of 2019.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, the single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Southern Maryland Boulevard in the area of W. Ward Road.
The vehicle driven by Daniel John Burridge, 36, of Bowie, was traveling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard and “for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck a utility pole,” police reported.
Burridge “failed to remain on the scene of the crash, however, he was apprehended nearby after a search by law enforcement personnel.”
After he was located, Burridge was taken to Calvert Health Medical Treatment.
The passenger, Oriana Sherezade Motta Gaitan, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court records, preliminary charges filed against Burridge indicated Gaitan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time the crash occurred.
The incident remains under investigation by the crash reconstruction team, which is being led by Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty.
According to court documents, Burridge was charged with several violations including driving or attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, driving or attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, passenger age 16 or more without seatbelt restraint, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving a death, violation of Maryland Transportation Law 20-102, knew/reasonably knew the accident might result in death; failure of driver in accident resulting in death to furnish required identification/license, and failure of driver in accident involving death to report to the nearest police agency. Anyone with additional information that might aid investigators in the crash is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800, or email Hardesty at Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.
