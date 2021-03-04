A St. Leonard man charged with being responsible for the deaths of two people who were passengers in a pickup truck he was driving last May has rejected a plea agreement with the Calvert County state’s attorney.
The offer from prosecutors that would have led to defendant Christopher Morgan Hynson, 33, pleading guilty to negligent manslaughter was formally rejected Feb. 25 before Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee.
Hynson, who has remained behind bars since his arrest two day after the crash on Route 4 in Owings, was represented by attorney Joseph F. Vallario III.
“We’d like to keep this open,” said Vallario, who indicated Hynson is considering hiring a new attorney.
A status conference on the case is scheduled for next month. Chandlee indicated a five-day trial is likely to be scheduled for September.
The crash that occurred on May 14, 2020, claimed the lives of Jessica Nicole Brady, 30, of Chesapeake Beach and Gerard Michael Fragman, 35, of St. Leonard.
In court documents, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Aranda stated that he and an off-duty Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted life-saving procedures on Brady and Fragman prior to the arrival of emergency medical services personnel. The injured passengers were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
“Mr. Hynson advised he was driving the vehicle when an unknown vehicle came into his lane of travel and he swerved onto the right shoulder to avoid collision,” Aranda stated in court documents. “Mr. Hynson further advised he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle then began to overturn.”
Hynson and his front seat passenger were not injured. Brady and Fragman, who were not wearing seatbelts at the time, were ejected from the truck.
In charging papers Aranda noted that Hynson had a slight odor of alcohol on his breath, plus officers located an uncapped syringe with suspected heroin residue on the ground outside the vehicle and pill bottles containing pills were located inside the vehicle.
According to court documents, during an interview at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the crash, Hynson admitted to drinking a malt liquor beverage and using heroin earlier that day.
Aranda reported in court documents that Hynson failed three field sobriety tests administered at the sheriff’s office. Blood and breath tests were also administered as well as a drug influence evaluation. The latter evaluation “found Mr. Hynson to be under the influence of a central nervous system depressant, impaired and unable to operate a vehicle safely,” Aranda stated.
A Calvert County grand jury handed down an 18-count indictment that included two counts each of negligent manslaughter by vehicle; homicide with a motor vehicle, drugs; and homicide by motor vehicle, controlled dangerous substance.
Hynson has tried several times to obtain his release from jail. In a document dated Feb. 2, Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney, stated at the time of the crash Hynson “was on parole for first-degree burglary and failure to register as a sex offender. The defendant’s criminal history also includes driving while impaired by alcohol, malicious destruction of property, fourth-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault, theft under $100 and driving on a suspended license.”
According to their Rausch Funeral Home obituaries, Brady was the mother of one son and a graduate of Patuxent High School while Fragman was an employee of Chesapeake Bounty who was involved in music and art.
