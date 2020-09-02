A Solomons man was issued four traffic citations on Aug. 26 following a two-vehicle head-on collision in the area of Route 2/4 and White Sands Drive in Lusby, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported in court documents.
One of the involved drivers, identified as Joseph Martin Blankenship, 34, is alleged to have fled the scene of the collision.
The crash, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m., resulted in the closure of southbound Route 2/4 and White Sands Drive for nearly two hours.
In Calvert Deputy Mathew Kwitowski’s statement of probable cause, he reported a Chevrolet sedan with extensive front-end damage on the shoulder of the southbound lane. The Chevy’s driver, a 34-year-old woman, was “lying on the ground in obvious physical distress” and was being treated by emergency medical services personnel.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch told Southern Maryland News that the injured woman was ground-transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
According to Kwitowski, another vehicle, an Acura, appeared to have crashed into a metal highway median barrier and also had extensive front end damage.
Kwitowski reported in charging papers that two witnesses to the collision told him they saw “the Acura run the red light that connects Route 4 to the White Sands area.” One witness stated that “this prompted the Acura to hit the Chevrolet head-on.” The same witness stated he then saw someone exit the Acura, run across Route 2/4 “and into the woods near Nursery Road,” Kwitowski stated.
One of the deputies at the scene advised communications and responding units that he knew the identity of the man who fled the crash scene and ran into the woods since the deputy had conducted a traffic stop on the Acura the previous week, Kwitowski stated in court documents. A lookout for a man was then broadcast.
Blankenship was apprehended by a Maryland State Police trooper a short time later near the Dunkirk Supply property on Nursery Road.
According to Kwitowski, when interviewed by the sheriff’s office, Blankenship admitted to running the red light.
All of the standardized field sobriety tests Kwitowski conducted on Blankenship were negative and he showed no signs of being impaired. After a health evaluation on Blankenship was conducted at Calvert Health Medical Center and fully cleared the defendant, he was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
After initially being held without bond, Blankenship was released the following day after posting $5,000 bond.
According to court records, Blankenship was charged with failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving property damage, failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, driving on a suspended license and permit, and failure to obey a traffic control device’s instructions.
A trial in district court regarding the charges Blankenship is facing has been scheduled for Dec. 23.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews