The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Drug and weapon arrest made during stop
On Feb. 12, Dfc. Kamrhen Parks conducted a traffic stop on Dalrymple Road at Ray Road in Sunderland. Parks made contact with the driver, identified as Michael Alan Tenney, 30, of Dunkirk. When asked, Tenney advised he had an unloaded Glock 27 in a bag, two 80% lowers for the gun, as well as an empty magazine in the vehicle. Parks removed the handgun bag from the vehicle and located the empty 9mm magazine. Tenney was removed from the vehicle, and a search yielded a backpack in the backseat containing two gallon-sized vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, a large Mason jar containing marijuana, two full Ziplock bags of marijuana and a black digital scale. In the front pocket of the backpack were two extended 9mm Glock magazines, one loaded with 21 rounds and the other loaded with 20 rounds. Tenney was arrested and taken to the county detention center. According to court records, Tenney was charged with controlled dangerous substance distribution with a firearm, CDS distributing/dispense large amount, CDS: possession of marijuana over 10 grams, firearm/drug traffic crime, firearm use/felony violation, handgun in vehicle, handgun on person and assault weapon/magazine use. Tenney posted $50,000 bond and was released. He has a district court hearing scheduled for March 11.
Update: Indicted woman served with warrant
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit reported last week that fugitive Kristen Marie Hoover, 24, was apprehended Feb. 18. A bench warrant for Hoover’s arrest had been issued Feb. 10 after she failed to appear at a plea hearing on Feb. 10. Hoover, who now resides in Lusby, was served a four-count indictment last October in an assault case. The incident occurred Sept. 15 at a residence in Lusby. Hoover’s indictment charges her with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, and rogue and vagabond. Hoover posted $25,000 bond after being served with her indictment papers. Co-defendant Cordell Tyrone Sollers, 34, of Lusby is being held without bond. According to court documents, on Feb. 18, Hoover was charged with fraud per identification to avoid prosecution. The arresting officer was Dep. Rosario Hardy. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for March 25 and a plea hearing regarding and Hoover’s indictment on assault charges is scheduled for March 9.
Military officer receives suspended sentence, probation in assault case
A Dunkirk man who entered an Alford plea Feb. 3 to one count of second-degree assault was given a 10-year sentence by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee, who suspended the entire sentence and ordered five years of supervised probation. The defendant, John William Connor, 54, was served a five-count indictment last August in connection with a July incident involving two females at a Dunkirk residence.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Connor was identified in court papers as an active-duty Army colonel.
Man charged in Anne Arundel served warrant
The MSP Prince Frederick reported that on Feb. 13, Trooper Brendan White responded to Calvert-Arundel Medical Center in Owings to meet an Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office deputy in reference to Robert Lee Commodore Jr., 39, of Port Republic, who had an active warrant in Calvert County. Commodore was transported to the county jail where the warrant was served. Detective Sergeant Everett D. West II of the MSP Prince Frederick barrack told The Calvert Recorder that Commodore’s warrant “was for a violation of probation for an earlier charge of CDS possession with intent to distribute.”
Commodore is charged in Anne Arundel County with second-degree assault, robbery and theft $100 to under $1,500 in connection with an incident that occurred around 5:24 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the North Linthicum Light Rail Station. Detective Andre Jackson of the Maryland Mass Transit Administration Police Department stated in court documents that Commodore allegedly stole a backpack, apron, jacket, eyeglasses, gloves and an airport badge from a male. Court records stated Commodore was seen in a video camera image, standing behind the victim around the time the alleged incident occurred. On Jan. 21, a parole and probation officer based in Prince Frederick contacted Jackson after seeing a “be on the lookout” image that she said matched one of her clients, Commodore. A warrant for Commodore’s arrest was executed Feb. 4. Court records indicate Commodore, who is a driver for a Waldorf-based construction supply company, was released on his own recognizance Feb. 13. A preliminary hearing on the Anne Arundel charges is tentatively scheduled for March 3 in Annapolis.
MARTY MADDEN