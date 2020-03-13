The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Drug and weapon arrest made near bridge in Solomons
On March 4, Deputy Matthew Kwitowski conducted a traffic stop at the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, Kwitowski detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted by police.
The search yielded a broken glass smoking device located between the driver’s side seat cushions, and a loaded Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol located under the passenger seat.
The passenger, Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, Jr., 32, of Lexington Park, was detained and was searched. Officers discovered a tied-off plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, a fully loaded, 15-round Glock magazine, six suboxone film packets for which Dobbins did not have a prescription, a digital pocket scale and a large sum of U.S. currency.
Dobbins was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with dangerous weapon conceal, loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, registered firearm illegal possession, handgun in vehicle, controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS distribution narcotic and CDS distribution etc. with firearm.
According to court documents, after initially being held without bond, on March 6, Dobbins posted $5,000 bond.
A preliminary inquiry into the charges will be held in district court on April 13.
Motorist tosses ticket, cited for littering
On March 5, Tfc. Phillip Kaitz conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in the area of Cherry Hill Road in Sunderland.
The vehicle’s operator — Corey Levi Savage, 35, of Huntingtown — was initially charged with four traffic violations. Savage was cited for failures to show his license and registration to Kaitz on demand, for a lane change violation and misuse of the vehicle’s horn.
According to the Maryland State Police, once the traffic stop was completed, Kaitz saw Savage “throw the paperwork out of the window as he pulled away from the traffic stop.” Kaitz then pulled Savage’s vehicle back over, additionally citing him for throwing refuse on a highway and unlawful disposal of a traffic citation.
A court date on the charges has not been determined at this time.
A court case search revealed Savage was charged March 9 with two counts of second-degree assault by Deputy Rosario Hardy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Savage is currently being held without bond on those charges.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
On March 6, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Deep Ford Drive in Lusby for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver, Michael Gene Newkirk, 30, of Lusby, Durnbaugh confirmed that Newkirk had an active arrest warrant. Newkirk was arrested and searched.
Durnbaugh’s search yielded a green pill bottle containing two white pills, and three partial pink pills, both suspected to be buprenorphine hydrochloride.
A search of the vehicle yielded a counterfeit $100 bill, eight hypodermic syringes, multiple candles, a white bottle containing suspected THC wax and two airsoft pistols.
Newkirk was taken to the county detention center where he was charged with registered firearm illegal possession, handgun in vehicle, CDS administer equipment possession/distribution, CDS possession of paraphernalia, CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession marijuana over 10 grams and possession/issue forged currency.
Court records show that Newkirk has several recent charges filed against him by police in Calvert.
On Jan. 24, Newkirk was arrested on drug charges.
He was charged in connection with a Feb. 11 incident. Deputy Anthony Aranda charged Newkirk with distributing an intimate sex image and public distribution of obscene material.
On Feb. 16, Newkirk was charged with driving without a license by Trooper Mark Whitman. The stop was made on Route 2/4 at Patuxent Point Parkway.
Following his March 6 arrest, Newkirk was ordered held without bond. An April 22 hearing on the latest charges will be held in district court.
Woman cited for heroin possession
On March 8, Trooper Brendan White made a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Mount Harmony Road in Owings.
The driver — Ann Marie Chialastri, 51, of Owings — gave her consent to White to search her vehicle.
According to White, the search yielded three used needles with suspected heroin. Chialastri was taken to the county detention center.
According to court records, she was charged with CDS possession paraphernalia and CDS possession not marijuana. Chialastri was released on her own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for May 14.
Warrant served on Laurel fugitive
On March 4, Cpl. Oliver Okafor conducted a routine traffic stop on Route 2/4 in the area of Western Shores Boulevard in Port Republic. Okafor was advised that the driver —I ecia Evon Boyd, 29, of Laurel — had an active warrant through the Laurel Police Department.
According to court records, Boyd failed to appear at a Feb. 3 district court hearing in Prince George’s County for traffic violations, specifically, driving on a suspended license with suspended driving privilege. Trooper Brendan Whitew arrived on the scene to assist and transported Boyd to the county detention center where the warrant was served without incident.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN