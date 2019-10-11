The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Drug bust reported in parking lot
On Oct. 2, Deputy Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Upon arrival, the driver, Shane Benton Havens, 24, of Lusby entered the restaurant leaving his car running in the parking lot. After making contact with Havens inside the restaurant, Sampson returned to the vehicle with Havens where he observed a clear plastic tear-off bag on the floor of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, which revealed four plastic tie-off bags, and a search of Havens’ person revealed a cigarette pack containing a small bag of eight suspected Oxycodone pills. Havens was arrested and transported to the county jail, where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations. Havens has a hearing on the charges in district court scheduled for Dec. 6.
Drugs found in jail
On Sunday, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to the county jail for the report of a CDS violation. Upon arrival, he was advised that Nicole Marie Fant, 34, of White Plains entered the jail concealing two small bags, one containing a strip-labeled “Zubsolv” and one containing Adderall and Xanax. Fant was charged with possessing CDS while confined/detained, CDS possession not marijuana, possession of contraband in a place of confinement and CDS possession of paraphernalia. Fant was released on her own recognizance and has hearings on her drug charges scheduled for Nov. 20 and 25.
Driver facing drug charges
On Oct. 1, Deputy Nicholas Savick conducted a traffic stop at Lower Marlboro Road and Southern Maryland Boulevard in Owings. The driver, James Eugene Stratchko, 33, of North Beach advised that he was under the influence of gabapentin and suboxone and removed from the vehicle. Savick observed 12 green pills wrapped in cellophane in a white bag in plain view. Stratchko advised the pills were Xanax and were prescribed to him but he did not have the prescription with him. Stratchko was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence.
Disorderly conduct arrests conducted
On Oct. 1, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Bank of America in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly person. The complainant advised that Patricia Lynn Taylor, 55, of Lusby was walking through the middle of the parking lot, dropped her bank card and had fallen. Upon making contact with Taylor, Parks detected a strong odor of alcohol n. Taylor advised she drank alcohol prior to driving to the bank. Taylor was arrested and taken to the county jail, where she was charged with intoxicated public disturbance. She was released on her own recognizance and faces a hearing Nov. 1.
On Oct. 4, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a disorderly person. Throughout his encounter with deputies, Eric Eugene Butler, 38, of Lusby was disorderly and resisted arrest, Parks reported. Butler was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct and resisting/interfering with an arrest. He has a court hearing Nov. 7.
Air pump machine damaged, robbed
On Oct. 1, Deputy Paul Wood responded to Safeway in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 someone broke into the air pump machine and stole the money inside. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300, and the value of the damaged property is $6,000.
Home burglarized
On Oct. 1, Deputy Nikki Gilmore and Detective Richard Cress responded to 27th Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between 8 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. someone broke into his home and stole and damaged various items. The estimated value of the stolen property is $2,360, and the value of the damaged property is $480.
Property damage reported
On Oct. 1, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Old Town Road in Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime in the evening of Sept. 30 someone knocked down their fence. The estimated value of the damaged property is $100.
On Oct. 1, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and 5 p.m. Sept. 28, someone vandalized two donation boxes on the property. The estimated value of the damaged property is $150.
On Oct. 2, Deputy Shane Naughton responded to Hemlock Road in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between Sept. 17 and 25, someone damaged his rear sliding glass door and a non-sliding rear entrance door. The estimated value of the damaged property is $240.
On Oct. 2, Deputy Shane Naughton responded to Cordova Drive in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. Sept. 30, someone attempted to break into his vehicle leaving multiple dents and scratches. The estimated value of the damaged property is $1,000.
On Sept. 30, Deputy Branden Deleon-Suero responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Sept. 23 and 29, someone stole his prescribed medication from his safe.
MARTY MADDEN
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
