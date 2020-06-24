Drug distribution indictments revealed

According to court documents, the following individuals were indicted June 15 in Calvert County Circuit Court on at least one count of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute.
Robert Anthony Mister, 50, of Prince Frederick, was charged with two counts each of CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession not marijuana related to an Oct. 30, 2019 incident.
Michael Anthony Green Sr., 43, of Prince Frederick, was charged with two counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, one count of possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix and three counts each of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
The charges against Green stem from of Jan. 23 incident, which was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records, Green was last reported to be in custody on a no-bond status.
John Worth Dalrymple, 38, of Prince Frederick, was charged with one count of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition and three counts each of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident that was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Court records indicate Dalrymple was released on $5,000 bond in February.
Danielle Nicole Dean, 33, of Prince Frederick, charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and three counts each of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. On Feb. 8, Dean was released on her own recognizance.
Michael Joe Cluxton, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, was charged with five counts each of CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession not marijuana plus one count of CDS distribution with a firearm.
According to court records, Cluxton posted $10,000 bond two days after the Feb. 12 incident, which was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Arron Lemonte Johnson, 38, of Port Republic, was charged with one count of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, gun possession with a felony conviction, CDS possession firearms, rifle/shotgun possession disqualified, illegal possession of ammunition, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a Feb. 28 incident investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show that on March 2, Johnson was released on $75,000 bond.
Thomas Wilson Brown, 54, of Sunderland, was charged with one count of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana, illegal possession of ammunition and two counts of CDS possession paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a March 6 incident investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Court records show that Brown had been indicted in November on drug distribution and weapons charges stemming from a Sept. 5 incident.
One of the indictment counts was CDS possession with intent to distribute on school property, a court summary stated. After his March arrest, Brown was ordered held without bond.
MARTY MADDEN