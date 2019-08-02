The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Drug allegedly found in man’s underwear
On July 24, Deputy Andrew Crum conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Country Plaza in Dunkirk. Crum asked the three occupants to exit the vehicle and a K9 scan was conducted, which resulted in a positive alert.
A search of one of the passengers, Aaron Edward Stairs, 31, of North Beach, resulted in one capsule with heroin hidden in his boxer briefs.
Stairs was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS: possession of paraphernalia. Stairs was released on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.
Woman charged with impaired driving
On July 24, Deputy Bradley Boerum conducted a traffic stop on Ward Road at Manning Circle in Dunkirk. According to Boerum, the driver, Lauren Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of Owings had slurred speech and stumbled when exiting the vehicle. Jackson had her 3-month old twins in the back seat.
A search of the vehicle revealed two prescription methadone bottles with urine inside of them.
There was also a baby bottle with urine inside of it. Jackson was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with neglect of a minor, altering drug/alcohol test and 10 traffic citations, including driving under the influence, driving while impaired by drugs, two counts of driving impaired by a controlled dangerous substance while transporting a minor, negligent driving and reckless driving.
Jackson was released on her own recognizance the following day and will have a hearing in district court on Sept. 9.
Ex-boyfriend accused of stealing cash, truck
On July 22, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to Parkers Wharf Road in St. Leonard for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The complainant advised her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Robert McCormack, 35, of Chesapeake Beach entered her home and stole change from a jar, and then stole her white Ford F-250 pickup truck.
At approximately 3 a.m. the truck was located at the Prince Frederick Dash-In, and McCormack was driving.
A search of his person revealed a pack of cigarettes with a crack pipe in it. McCormack was arrested and transported to the county detention center where he was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, CDS possession of paraphernalia and theft less than $100.
McCormack was released on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing Oct. 2.
Pair arrested at the Thomas Johnson bridge
On July 25, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons to assist Deputy Robert Shrawder with someone who was possibly wanted through Virginia.
Upon arrival, Grierson made contact with two motorists, April Christine Chedester, 39, of Hagerstown and John Francis Tippett Jr., 43, of Lexington Park.
Tippett was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was served with an active warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
He was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device instruction. He was released on $5,000 bond the following day and has a district court hearing Aug. 23. During the stop, Chedester advised she had drugs on her person and handed over a cardboard fold with cocaine inside. Chedester was arrested and taken to the county detention center where she was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. She was released on her own recognizance and has a Sept. 13 hearing in district court.
Man charged with alleged home burglary
On July 27, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to Cox Road in Huntingtown for the report of a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, other deputies were escorting the suspect, Corey James Eugene Patten, 28, of Prince Frederick out of the residence.
The victim advised she was in her residence when Patten opened the back door, came inside and began crying in her kitchen.
Patten was arrested and taken to the county detention center.
While at the jail Patten broke the handcuff and chain that secured him in the holding cell. Patten was charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.
He was released on his own recognizance and awaits a Sept. 30 district court hearing.
Three women arrested on various charges
On July 27, Deputy Galen Gott responded to Walgreens in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised three females entered the store, put items in their purses and left without paying.
One of the females was identified as Dana Lynn Dougherty, 38, of Lusby. Gott went to Dougherty’s residence and made contact with the three females.
Emergency communications advised Dougherty had an active warrant through the sheriff’s office and she was arrested. Another female, Marlee Lynn Stokes, 33, of Charlotte Hall, had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police and she was also arrested. A search revealed alprazolam, amphetamine salts and a plastic straw with CDS residue inside.
The third woman was not identified by police.
All three women were issued trespass warnings for Walgreens. Dougherty and Stokes were taken to the county detention center where Dougherty was charged with theft less than $100 and trespassing on private property.
She was released on her own recognizance and has a district court hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.
Stokes was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. She was released on $1,000 and has district court hearings scheduled for Sept. 6 and Oct. 28.
Teen allegedly had drugs in parking lot pot bust
On July 26, Deputy Joseph Ward responded to Walmart in Dunkirk for the report of several acting disorderly.
While making contact with them, Ward noticed the odor of raw marijuana coming from their vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle, Prince Benjamin Talbott, 19, of Edgewater, advised there was marijuana in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed numerous glass smoking devices and a bag with approximately 30 grams of marijuana.
Talbott was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams.
Talbott was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a Sept. 30 district court hearing.
Man charged with trespassing
On July 22, Deputy Nikki Gilmore responded to E Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a suspicious person on the paved access road for the Chesapeake Beach Sewage Plant. Gilmore located Lotroy Lynelle Hall, 39, of Chesapeake Beach, and called his name. Hall took off running toward the North Beach Volunteer Fire House. Deputy Christopher Idol located Hall soon after and detained him. Hall was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with trespassing on posted property.
Burglary reported
On July 27, Deputy Galen Gott responded to the Shell Gas Station in Lusby for the report of a commercial burglary. The complainant advised sometime between 10:30 p.m. July 26 and 6 a.m. July 27 someone broke into the store and damaged multiple doors and a window. The value of the damaged property is more than $200.
Property damaged
On July 25, Sgt. Thomas Phelps was in the area of Bay Ave. and Second St. in North Beach when he noticed blue spray-painted words in the middle of the street. Someone had spray-painted “Area 51 Sep. 20 Save Aliens” in the roadway. The estimated cost to clean up or cover the paint is $200.
Thefts reported
On July 22, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone stole her wallet while she was at Wendy’s and had accidentally left it there. Her wallet contained $465 in cash, her driver’s license, Social Security card, her husband’s wedding band, a gold ring worth $4,000, a bank card, her checkbook and gift cards.
On July 23, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Weis in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on July 22 at 4:15 p.m. someone purchased four prepaid debit cards totaling $1,000 and left the store without paying for them.
On July 24, Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone stole her boat trailer tag.
On July 24, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to Ridge Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 23 at 8 p.m. and July 24 at 6 a.m. someone stole his Ryobi lawn mower from his yard. The approximate value of the stolen property is $400.
On July 27, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski responded to Dunkirk Wine and Spirits for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that on July 20 around 1:15 p.m., two unknown males entered the store and stole 12 bottles of Hennessy. The total value of the stolen property is $767.88.
On July 27, Deputy Christopher Fox responded to the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone stole the front and rear registration plates from her vehicle.
