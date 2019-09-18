The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, the agency’s drug enforcement unit, special operations team, with the assistance of members of the criminal investigation bureau, road patrol bureau, K9 unit and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences in the area of Kent Road and North Solomons Island Road in Sunderland.
A sheriff’s office press release stated four individuals were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing and were charged accordingly.
“The names of the individuals are not being released at this time,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch told The Calvert Recorder. “The case remains under investigation.”
Once all the search warrants were executed, and individuals were detained, the search of the residences, vehicles, properties and subjects revealed approximately 79.2 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 65.7 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 305.7 grams of marijuana, approximately $3,700, one vial with trace amounts of PCP, miscellaneous paperwork and controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia (two digital scales), a stolen loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, one Harrington and Richardson Rifle .410-caliber shotgun and 11 cellular phones.
Additionally, two vehicles were seized.
All the above was seized and taken to the DEU for processing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident that could aid investigators is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN