Maryland State Police troopers are investigating the discovery of a body that was found Monday morning in a vehicle submerged in water in Calvert County.
According to Ron Snyder, MSP public information officer, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday morning, “troopers responded to a 911 call and arrived on scene to discover a vehicle into the water at the Solomons Boat Ramp. Troopers determined there was a male inside of the vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle appeared to drive headfirst into the water. Troopers opened the rear hatch of the Ford Escape in an attempt to rescue the victim, who was declared deceased at the scene.”
Snyder identified the victim as Thomas Eugene Perry, 88, of Dunkirk.
Perry “had been reported missing through the Prince George’s County Police Department on Nov. 23,” said Snyder.
Perry’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.
MARTY MADDEN