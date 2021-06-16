Having pleaded guilty back in April to a single count of promotion and distribution of child pornography, a 74-year-old Dunkirk man was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court June 11.
Judge Mark Chandlee imposed a 10-year sentence on defendant James A. Watkins and told him he must register as a Tier II sex offender.
Watkins was arrested and charged in November 2019, about a month after deputies searched his home and seized several computers and other electronic devices.
In documents on file in Maryland’s court system, Calvert sheriff’s office Detective Michael Mudd said Watkins’ indiscretions were first brought to law enforcement’s attention during an online investigation of a computer network for offenders sharing child pornography. The discovery of a “torrent file” provided the investigator with a direct connection to the suspect’s computer.
“Mr. James Watkins confessed to downloading, possession and distributing child pornography,” Mudd stated in court documents.
While Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero acknowledged that Watkins has a variety of health problems, “one can’t look past” the images and videos of “children being abused.”
Cordero noted that in the presentence investigation, state parole and probation officials recommended sanctions for Watkins, including no supervised contact with minor children.
Seth Okin, Watkins’ attorney, noted that his client was “100% disabled. He takes a number of medications.”
Okin added that in a letter, Watkins’ daughter wrote that her father “has never been a physical threat to anyone.”
“I’m sorry I made this mistake,” Watkins said.
Chandlee observed that “supply and demand” is what perpetuates the crimes related to child pornography, and that Watkins was a party to that.
“If you saw one of your grandchildren in one of those images, how would you feel?” Chandlee asked Watkins.
Chandlee suspended all but 18 months of Watkins’ sentence and added the defendant could serve the stretch on home detention. The judge also imposed five years of supervised probation.
In addition to registering as a sex offender, Watkins is to have no unsupervised contact with children, has to forfeit all of the equipment law enforcement seized from his home, must stay off the internet and must undergo a mental health evaluation.
