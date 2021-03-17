Christopher Fuller, 35, of Dunkirk was served an 18-count indictment in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred last Dec. 23 and claimed the life of a Chesapeake Beach woman.
According to court records, charges filed against Fuller in circuit court Monday include negligent manslaughter by automobile, negligent auto homicide while under the influence, homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death and three counts of second-degree assault.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle collision, which resulted in the death of Kerri Lyn Clark, 50, happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 260 and Journey Drive in Owings. The investigation revealed Fuller was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling west on Route 260 when it struck Clark’s 2012 Ford Escape. The Ford was then pushed across the center line into a 2013 Hyundai CR-V, which was driven by an adult female, police reported.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman driving the Hyundai CR-V, whose name was not released by police, was flown to a regional shock trauma center.
Fuller was subsequently taken into custody. Five days after the crash, he was ordered to be held without bond by a district court judge. He is scheduled to appear in circuit court next Monday.
Calvert County resident and local physician Dr. Gail Anderson told Southern Maryland News that Clark was “a family member, although not by blood.” Anderson said Clark grew up on her family’s farm in Southern Illinois, and “was a country girl through and through.”
Lusby woman indicted for alleged robberies
Shuree Weems, 40, of Lusby was indicted Monday on two counts each of robbery and second-degree assault as well as theft charges. The charges stem from two alleged robberies on Feb. 18.
Weems and two accomplices, identified by Maryland State Police as John Francis Dorsey, 68 of Lexington Park and Ricky Ricardo Buck, 32, of Lusby, were apprehended during a traffic stop in front of a Solomons liquor store on the same day as the alleged robberies. Dorsey and Buck were both charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and released on $10,000 bond.
According to MSP investigators, shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, a woman matching Weems’ description “attempted a strong-arm robbery of a liquor store on Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard.” The investigation indicated the store’s cashier opened the register when the female suspect jumped over the counter and attempted to take cash.
“A struggle ensued,” according to charging papers. Weems is alleged to have struck the cashier with her fist and fled the store. The alleged robber was seen entered a Ford F-150, which fled the scene.
A similar incident occurred about 10 minutes later at a gas station on HG Trueman Road in Lusby, according to police.
Weems was arrested on a warrant three days after the alleged robberies. Her initial appearance date in circuit court has not been determined at this time.