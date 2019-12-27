A Calvert County man was served a seven-count indictment Dec. 16 in connection with alleged promotion and distribution of child pornography. The defendant is identified in court documents as James A. Watkins, 72, of Dunkirk. Watkins, who was arrested Nov. 19 and posted $1,000 bond two days later, was indicted on two counts of child pornography promotion/distribution — a felony charge — and five counts of possession of child pornography.
In an application for statement of charges filed with district court, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Mudd stated that he was “conducted an online investigation on a computer network for offenders sharing child pornography” Sept. 6 and had initiated the probe when a “torrent file.” He discovered “was identified as being a file of investigative interest to child pornography investigations,” Mudd stated. “Using a computer running investigative software, a direct connection was made to the ‘suspect device.’ ”
Detective Mudd documented successful downloads of sexually explicit videos, one of which involved children “approximately 4 to 7 years old” along with “adult males. The video is 41 minutes long,” Mudd stated.
After Mudd served a court order “requiring the production of records concerning electronic communications or remote computing services on Comcast Cable Communications, Comcast Legal Response Center” in New Jersey. A few days earlier, Mudd had received notification from Comcast Communications “as to the identity of the account subscriber.” Comcast identified Watkins as the account holder at the address identified in their response, according to court records.
On Oct. 17, a search and seizure warrant was executed at the Dunkirk residence. “Various electronic devices were recovered,” Mudd stated. “A forensic preview of some of the devices was conducted. Thousands of videos and photos of apparent child pornography were observed. Mr. James Watkins confessed to downloading, possession and distributing child pornography. Mr. Watkins showed us the location of hidden hard drives that were inside of a cardboard box inside of his living room. He identified several locations in his home where computers or electronic storage devices were located.”
Mudd asked Watkins if the two could discuss the investigation in private, away from his family.
“As Watkins walked past his laptops, he lunged to the laptops and turned one of the computers off, locking the device,” said Mudd. “This only delayed the process, and all of the data contained on the recovered devices will be recovered during the forensic analysis.”
According to Mudd, the Calvert County Department of Social Services was contacted and is assistin the investigation since a small child also resides at the Dunkirk residence. Watkins initial appearance in circuit court will be held in late January.
The defendant is being represented by attorney Seth Russell Okin. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.
