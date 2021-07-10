A 35-year-old Dunkirk man pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter with an automobile in connection with a three-vehicle crash last Dec. 23 which claimed the life of a Chesapeake Beach woman. The collision occurred on Route 260 in Owings.
Defendant Christopher Fuller entered the guilty plea Friday in Calvert County Circuit Court. In addition to the manslaughter charge, Fuller entered guilty please to causing life-threatening injuries while under the influence and two counts of second-degree assault.
Fuller has been held without bond since his arrest five days after the crash.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office's investigation of the collision revealed Fuller was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling west on Route 260 when it struck a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50. The Ford was then pushed across the center line into a 2014 Hyundai CR-V that was being driven by an adult female. Police did not identify that driver in court records. She was flown to a regional shock trauma center.
During Friday’s hearing, prosecutor Christopher J. Monte of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office stated the CR-V driver remains incapacitated as a result of the crash.
During his statement of charges presentation to the court, Monte noted that crash investigators determined Fuller’s Elantra was traveling at over 80 mph prior to the collision and he had a high blood alcohol concentration level.
Police and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash scene. Fuller allegedly assaulted a Maryland State trooper and a Dunkirk Volunteer Fire department volunteer in the aftermath of the collision.
While Fuller’s attorney, Andre M. Mahas, indicated his client was prepared for sentencing, Judge Mark Chandlee opted to continue the sentence until Aug. 16 so that Clark’s family, who resides in Illinois, may make arrangements to attend that hearing in person or virtually.
No pre-sentence investigation will be conducted.
Local physician Dr. Gail Anderson told Southern Maryland News that Clark had worked for her for years, first, as a nanny when Anderson’s children where growing up and then in her doctor’s office.
“Kerri was excellent at all of her jobs,” Anderson said. “You could never meet a more honest, loyal, giving person in the entire world.”