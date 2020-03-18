A Laurel man on work release at the Calvert County Detention Center is being held without bond after 10 days on the loose. The ex-fugitive — Robert Louis Hicks Jr., 51, of Laurel — was apprehended without incident Thursday. Court records indicate Hicks was served his warrant at his residence.
Hicks, who was serving an 18-month sentence for first-degree burglary, allegedly drove away from a worksite in Prince George’s County March 2.
According to court documents filed by Deputy James Sturdivant, Hicks “took his boss’ vehicle to get lunch and did not return to the job site after lunch.”
A detention center correctional deputy told Sturdivant that Hicks had left the detention center around 6 a.m. March 2 “and went to the job site in Prince George’s County.”
He was working for a fencing and decking company. Around 1 p.m., he left the job site, taking his supervisor’s truck.
“Hicks never returned to the job site,” Sturdivant stated in court papers.
A detention center officer said Hicks was due back at the facility at 6 p.m. Sturdivant reported the detention center issued a retake order and issued an FBI identification order for the missing inmate.
A police report was also filed in Prince George’s County for the theft of the vehicle,” Sturdivant said in court documents.
Calvert County authorities have charged Hicks with first-degree escape, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, plus two counts of second-degree escape.
Prince George’s County authorities have charged Hicks with two counts of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 in connection with the stolen truck. A hearing on the theft charges has been scheduled for April 29 in Upper Marlboro.
Court documents show that before being jailed in Calvert, Hicks was an inmate at a correctional facility in Hagerstown.
During a bond review Friday morning, District Court Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Hicks be held without bond.
A district court hearing on the escape charges is scheduled for April 10.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY