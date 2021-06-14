In tears, Barbara Eileen Davis conceded to the court she “broke a trust.” On June 11, Davis’ three-year maneuver — removing money from a high school band boosters’ account for her personal use — resulted in a five-year jail sentence with all but four months suspended.
On July 1 last year, Davis, 52, of Chesapeake Beach was charged with theft scheme over $10,000 and under $100,000, allegedly stealing over $18,000 from the Northern High School Band Boosters from May 2017 to May 2020, when she relinquished her role as treasurer of the organization. The alleged thefts came to light when a new treasurer took over the fiduciary responsibilities for the adult-run, fundraising arm for the Owings school’s band program.
The case had been investigated by the late Detective William “Wes” Beisel of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who died earlier this year at the age of 32 in his home in St. Mary's County.
Calvert Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner called the case “a theft from children. This theft crippled the Northern High School band.”
Lerner said band program supervisors couldn’t buy new instruments and had to cancel travel plans.
While Davis has paid back almost $9,000, the boosters club is still in the red with the almost $10,000 that has not been recouped.
“The impact is going to be ongoing,” said Lerner.
Northern's band director, Russell Bly, told Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee that since Davis was a Northern graduate who participated in the band program when she was a student, she was “valued and trusted” among the other adult volunteers.
“It will be hard to trust any volunteers going forward,” Bly said. “We were betrayed by a family member.”
“She’s incredibly remorseful,” said Nicholas J. Ferrante, Davis’ attorney. “She’s never been in any kind of trouble.”
Chandlee stated that despite the white collar nature of the crime and the fact that Davis is trying to pay all of the money back, this was not a case of “no harm, no foul. The entire community was harmed.”
The judge told Davis her four months of incarceration would begin immediately. After embracing her two children, Davis was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom by deputies.
In addition to jail time, Davis was given five years of supervised probation, ordered to pay back the balance of the missing money within the first two years of her probation, told she must undergo a mental health evaluation and ordered to have no further contact with the band boosters.