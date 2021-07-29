A former Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy indicted in February 2020 for allegedly causing the death of a 34-year-old woman four months earlier could stand trial in mid-November, according to court documents.
Defendant Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 35, of Prince Frederick was in Calvert County Circuit Court on July 22 for a brief hearing in front of visiting Judge Michelle Jaklitsch. Migliaccio waived his right to a speedy trial this past May.
The 10-count indictment charges Migliaccio with negligent manslaughter with an automobile, negligent homicide with an automobile while under the influence and homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.
The incident, which led to the death of Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick, occurred Oct. 29, 2019, on Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Police reported Clark was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle Migliaccio was driving.
Clark, a Northern High School graduate and mother of one, was pronounced dead at the scene. Migliaccio, who was a deputy first class with the Calvert sheriff’s office, was off-duty at the time of the incident.
After he was indicted, Migliaccio resigned from the sheriff’s office.
The grand jury also charged Migliaccio with driving a vehicle on a highway at a speed exceeding the limit. On that charge, the grand jury stated Migliaccio was traveling 55 mph in a 40 mph zone when the vehicle struck Clark.
In a telephone interview shortly after Migliaccio’s indictment, Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) told Southern Maryland News that while Maryland State Police troopers responding to the accident scene administered sobriety tests to Migliaccio, the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations bureau and crash reconstruction team conducted the investigation that led to the indictment.
“They had a job to do and they did it well,” Evans said.
Prior to his appointment by the local circuit court judges to fill the vacancy, Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) represented Migliaccio.
According to court documents, just after Migliaccio was indicted, Harvey filed a motion to suppress “any and all statements made by the defendant in the case to an agent of the state.”
In the motion to suppress, Harvey contended that the statements Migliaccio made at the scene on the day of the incident “were the product of an illegal arrest, were the product of custodial interrogation in which the defendant was not properly advised of his Miranda rights, the statements were not freely and voluntarily given and the statements were obtained in violation of the defendant’s fifth and sixth amendment right to counsel.”
Harvey was appointed state’s attorney on March 27, 2020.
Attorneys from MarcusBonsib LLC are now representing the defendant. The case prosecutor is Steven I. Kroll of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association.
Migliaccio’s trial is tentatively scheduled to start Nov. 15 and could last five days.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews