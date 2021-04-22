An Owings man who allegedly used his position as a youth football coach to lure young boys into his home where they were sexually abused was served with three indictments Monday by a Calvert County grand jury.
Calvert County Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. Dave McDowell said Tuesday that members of the agency’s investigations bureau are continuing to investigate any further allegations that might surface involving the defendant, Moshe Michael Imel, 50.
The three indictments — one for each individual who has come forward with allegations — combined charge Imel with 21 counts of sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape. The abuses allegedly occurred between 2012 to 2020. All of the victims were allegedly under 14 when the abuses occurred.
“The indictments allege that Imel, in his capacity as a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos football team, befriended the victims and invited them into his home in Owings,” stated Calvert Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) during a press briefing Tuesday at the county courthouse. “He allegedly provided them with lodging, food, gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors. The acts allegedly occurred in Imel’s home. The alleged abuse was discovered when two of the victims, who are now age 21, reported the matter to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving the information, detectives responded to Imel’s home, where they discovered a third child, age 14, living there. This child also reported that he had been abused by Imel.”
The arrest of Imel occurred March 18 after a search and seizure warrant was executed at his home. That search yielded cameras, electronics, computer equipment plus various sexual products.
In charging documents, a detective stated the two males who initially came forward with the allegations both claimed Imel used various electrical devices during the molestations.
Since his arrest, Imel has been held in the Calvert County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond. His initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Monday morning.
Court records indicate Imel is being represented by Upper Marlboro attorney Thomas Mooney. Calvert Assistant State’ Attorney Rebecca Cordero will handle the prosecution of the case against Imel.
“This is validation of the hard work of our investigators,” McDowell stated during the press briefing.
He urged anyone who may have been a victim of abuse by the defendant to come forward. Anyone with information related to the Imel case can call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800. The identity of the caller will be shielded.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews