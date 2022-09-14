After receiving numerous reports of mailed checks being stolen and altered, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations bureau has begun investigating the incidents.
The sheriff’s office is working with federal officials to solve the county’s latest mail caper.
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is actively investigating reports of stolen U.S. mail in Calvert County,” Michael Martel, postal inspector, told Southern Maryland News in an email Tuesday. “As this is an active and ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time.”
The sheriff’s office is urging residents to “consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.”
Martel said anyone who suspects they are a victim of mail theft should report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service online at USPIS.gov or by calling 1-877-876-2455.
The investigation, made public Monday on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, is the latest probe into postal crime in Calvert.
In December 2019, an unknown burglar broke into the Barstow Post Office and removed items. A list of the stolen goods was never divulged and, despite a $10,000 reward offered, the case remains unsolved.
In June of 2020, a Prince Frederick woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail and packages from several residences in Prince Frederick, Huntingtown and Port Republic.
Police arrested the suspect, identified in court records as Landa Raquel Ledford, now 49, after executing a search and seizure warrant at her residence. A sheriff’s office report issued shortly after Ledford’s arrest stated “stolen property” was recovered.
Ledford, who, according to court records, has since moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., pleaded guilty last July to three misdemeanor counts of opening letters without a permit and theft scheme between $100 to under $1,500.
She was scheduled to be sentenced last Sept. 16 in district court but failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued but, one year later, Ledford remains unsentenced and the case is categorized as open, according to court records.