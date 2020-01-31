A Maryland Park Police K-9 officer will be tried on child pornography charges in federal court, judicial officials announced Monday.
The defendant, Anthony Michael Mileo, 54, of Huntingtown, has been indicted in Calvert County Circuit Court in December. The 34-count indictment handed down by a local grand jury charged Mileo with possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography.
The case was investigated by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit in early August after the agency received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigating officer, Tfc. Frank Donald, included descriptions of the lurid images uncovered during online searches related to the case in court documents.
A search warrant was executed at Mileo’s residence in early November.
The MSP stated in a press release that during service of the warrant, troopers recovered several electronic devices.
Maryland-National Capital Park Police Prince George’s County Division Chief Stanley R. Johnson told The Calvert Recorder, “Corporal Anthony Mileo has been placed on administrative leave.”
After his arrest in November, Mileo’s bond was set at $100,000 and held in default. Court records show bond was posted Nov. 11.
In a press release on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland stated that at Mileo’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. DiGirolamo ordered that the defendant “be released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services.”
The federal grand jury indicted Mileo o n the federal charge of transportation of child pornography.
“According to the indictment, on May 28, 2019, Mileo transported child pornography by computer,” the press release stated. “Mileo previously faced related charges in Calvert County, but those charges were dismissed in favor of federal prosecution.” Federal prosecutors stated that if he is convicted, Mileo faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The press release also stated the federal case against Mileo “was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide i nitiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse.
According to court documents, Mileo was being represented in the Calvert case by Glen Burnie-based attorney David Patrick Putzi. Prosecution of the case in federal court is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan.
