The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Friday it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons who burglarized the Barstow Post Office during a weekend in December. According to a USPIS press release, the incident occurred approximately between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 15.
The facility is located at 2485 Hallowing Point Road in Barstow.
Initially, the incident was investigated by troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack. Lieutenant Jimmie Meurrens stated that crime scene technicians with the agency’s crime forensic sciences division processed the scene after the burglary was discovered. The USPIS was subsequently notified and assumed control of the investigation.
“As it is an active investigation we cannot release any additional details,” stated U.S. Postal Inspector spokesman Michael Martel in an email to The Calvert Recorder.
Federal investigators are urging anyone who might know the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators to “take no action to apprehend” the suspect, but instead contact authorities. Anyone who might have information that could aid investigators should contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say “representative.” You may also text USPIS plus your tip to TIP411(847411). All information will be kept strictly confidential.
In an unrelated matter, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday it is investigating “numerous cases of mail theft in the area of Hardesty Road in Sunderland. Mail theft is often a precursor to fraud.”
The sheriff’s office reported that the thefts occurred between Jan. 15 and 16.
Investigators are asking anyone who believes they have captured “relevant video” that would aid investigators to contact Detective Edward Yates at edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov.