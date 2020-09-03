Felony criminal charge filed against local businessman
The owner of a Prince Frederick business that sells storage buildings is facing criminal charges filed Aug. 28 by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
In court documents, Deputy Brady Wilson stated that he responded to a theft report at a Prince Frederick residence on Aug. 26. The complainant “advised he went to Marco’s Quality Storage Buildings LLC to purchase a shed beck in 2019,” Wilson stated in charging papers. A contract was signed on June 11, 2019, for a 24-by-24 barn-style garage with four windows and two 9-by-7 garage doors with windows to be delivered to the purchaser’s home. Wilson report that the sales invoice included the date of order and “the estimated date of completion — 45-to-60 days.”
Both parties signed the document and the total cost of the garage was $12,216. The purchaser wrote a check for a $5,000 down payment. According to court documents, the agreement also included a $1,200 credit to the new purchase. However, a relative of the purchaser instead took the old shed. The purchaser, according to charging papers, “wrote Marco another check for $1,200 to replenish their agreement.”
Wilson’s statement of charges noted that the complainant received two letters of apology from the company — on Aug. 6, 2019, and March 31 — for the extended period of wait time for the delivery.
The complainant told the deputy he spoke with the business owner — identified in court documents as Marco Joseph Decesaris III, 71, of Prince Frederick — about when the storage garage would finally be delivered “but Marco never gives him a straight forward answer,” Wilson wrote in the charging papers. The complainant has also requested a refund but was told by the business owner that “he does not know when he’d be able to refund his money,” Wilson stated.
The complainant told Wilson that when he checked Maryland Judiciary Case Search he discovered “an abundance of civil cases” against Marco’s Quality Storage for similar incidents.
A case search also revealed that the Maryland State Police filed charges against Decesaris in June for felony theft — between $1,500 to under $25,000 — plus failure to perform a contract and deviation from plans without consent. Those charges stem from a Sept. 25, 2019, transaction. A trial on those charges is scheduled for Dec. 4 in district court.
On Aug. 28 Wilson filed charges against Decesaris for theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and deviation from plans without consent. A court summons was issued that day.
One charged with property destruction
On Aug. 18, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Tristen Plant responded to a residence on Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown after a property damage incident was reported. The complainant said Isaiah Franklin Carter, 24, of Huntingtown “arrived at the residence and began drinking, later becoming upset and punching numerous holes in the walls,” a police report stated.
“I observed numerous holes in the drywall in the hallway next the kitchen, a dent in the side of the refrigerator and a hole in the wood paneling at the top of the basement stairs,” Plant stated in charging papers. The deputy stated he also saw “food and paper plates on the kitchen floor.”
Carter fled the residence but was located near the house and arrested. He was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,000. According to court records, Carter posted $2,500 bond and was freed on Aug. 19.
Phone thefts under probe
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate incidents of phones being stolen recently. Investigations of the thefts remain open.
On Aug. 17, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Owings Hills Court in Owings where a complainant advised that someone ripped open packaging and stole a purple iPhone 11 that was delivered to the mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $699.99.
On Aug. 21, Dfc. Ryan Evans responded to Sycamore Road in Lusby where the complainant said a blue Motorola smartphone was stolen during the overnight hours from outside the residence. The value of the stolen property is $600.
That same day Sgt. Jeffrey Denton took a report of a theft that happened on Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. The complainant reported that sometime between Aug. 15 and 18 someone stole a package containing a green iPhone 11 Pro Max that was delivered to the residence. The value of the stolen phone is $1,000.
Speed camera advisory
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans ( R) advises motorists that automated speed enforcement cameras will were activated throughout the county at various locations approved for enforcement effective this past Monday.
This action is in response to the various activities taking place at and around the schools; which include, athletic practices, in-person instruction, meal distribution, and an unusually high volume of speeding violations in school zones. With the exception of summer school activities, speed monitoring through the Safety for Students Program has been suspended since mid-March. The public is asked to obey the speed limit and practice safe driving on all roadways.
