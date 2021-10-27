Calvert County authorities have charged a Lusby woman with one count of felony theft scheme involving the fundraising arm of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.
According to a criminal information statement filed Oct. 22 by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney for Calvert, the defendant, Tina Louise Newsome, 55, allegedly “between the dates of May 11, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, did steal U.S. currency of Company 7 Alarmers Auxiliary, having a value of at $1,500 but less than $25,000.”
In a statement posted over the weekend on the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, company officials stated the alleged fraud was discovered and immediately, “a law enforcement investigation was launched and the individual was suspended from the organization.”
Company officials added that they are cooperating with the sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices in the matter.
“It is important to note that the Alarmers’ funds are separate from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Company 7 Inc. funds,” department officials stated. “We are shocked by this revelation and understand this will cause concern among friends and neighbors, who have generously supported the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Company 7 Inc. and the Alarmers for more than 30 years. The Alarmers assists in providing our volunteer fire and rescue personnel with the supplies and equipment they need to safely serve and protect all in our beloved community.”
Newsome, whose name was not included in the fire company's post, was identified as "a member of the Company 7 Alarmers" in court documents.
A summons was issued for Newsome on Oct. 22. A preliminary inquiry on the charge has been scheduled for Dec. 13 in district court.