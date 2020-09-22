The former treasurer for a local high school band boosters organization could soon face the music. A felony charge of theft scheme $10,000 to under $100,000 was filed last week by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office against Barbara Eileen Davis, 51, of Chesapeake Beach, court records stated.
The alleged theft scheme surfaced earlier this summer and impacted the fundraising support group for Northern High School musicians. It was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Detective William Beisel, contact was made with the sheriff’s office June 25 by Northern Principal Steve Williams “in reference to a theft.”
The principal stated that band teacher Russell Bly contacted him in reference to the alleged theft. “The former treasurer was identified as Barbara Eileen Davis,” the court papers state.
Beisel stated in court records that he spoke with Bly regarding the case. The teacher explained that a new treasurer for the band boosters was appointed “and needed information to access the NHS Band Boosters’ bank account,” Beisel stated. “Bly advised that during this transition it was learned that Davis had been taking money out of the NHS Band Boosters bank account and using the money for personal reasons.”
Beisel stated he spoke with the organization’s new treasurer, who “advised that there had been conversations with Davis where she admitted to ‘borrowing’ money from the NHS Band Booster for approximately two years. I was informed that the total dollar amount was nearly $15,000 that Davis had taken from the account.”
Beisel’s subsequent investigation included getting a written statement from the incoming treasurer, taking pictures of the text messages between him and Davis, plus serving a subpoena to the booster club’s bank in Prince Frederick.
Beisel stated in the charging papers that Davis admitted to her successor that she had been borrowing cash from the band boosters’ account since 2017 and “she already had a plan in place to pay back the money, by paying $700 a month.”
In court documents, Beisel said he was advised by the new band boosters treasurer that Davis told him that she was using the money to pay her daughter’s college tuition.
Davis also allegedly admitted to drafting two reconciliation reports for the account each month. “She informed him that one statement was a false reconciliation report and the other was a true report that the bank account really showed,” Beisel stated.
The detective attempted to interview Davis at her residence on June 24 but after knocking on the front door several times with no answer he left.
Beisel then called Davis on a number provided by the band boosters’ treasurer. He left a message and received a return call 10 minutes later.
“Davis seemed upset on the phone and sounded as though she was trying not to cry,” Beisel stated in court papers. “While speaking on the phone Davis made an unprovoked statement that she had taken money from the NHS Band Boosters.”
Davis was interviewed at the sheriff’s office regarding the allegations.
“Davis stated that she had been taking money from the Northern High School Band Boosters since May of 2017,” the detective stated. "Davis advised that she could not remember the details of the first time she took money from the account. Davis stated that the last time she took money from the account was in December 2019 after she had been in a car crash. Davis stated that there were two other incidents after December 2019 where she accidentally used the account on Amazon.com, where the card information was stored. Davis stated on those occasions she refunded the money.”
In addition to making ATM withdrawals from a local bank, she would also use the band boosters' bank account debit card for paying bills plus buying gas and groceries, according to the detective. She also confessed during the interview that she used money from the account “for a trip to Six Flags,” Beisel stated.
“Davis stated that she was sorry for taking the money and wished that she had never done it,” Beisel stated in court papers. “Davis advised that she never wanted to hurt the program and had never done anything like this in her past.”
The state’s case against Davis was transferred to circuit court Sept. 16. A summons had been issued two days earlier.
Davis has an initial appearance in circuit court scheduled for Sept. 28. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.