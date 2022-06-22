A former Calvert County sheriff's deputy who was the at-fault driver in a vehicle crash in Prince Frederick on Jan. 7 pleaded guilty Tuesday in district court to a single count of driving while impaired by alcohol.
Jermaine Parvell Mason, 39, of Prince Frederick was off duty at the time of the crash on Dares Beach Road and was driving a sheriff's office patrol cruiser.
Mason and the driver of the other vehicle involved were injured and transported to a regional trauma center.
Mason was cited a month later on traffic charges related to the crash and subsequently resigned from the sheriff's office.
Mason's plea was entered before visiting Judge Robert C. Wilcox, who scheduled sentencing for July 6.
According to the Calvert County State's Attorney's Office, Mason is facing a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $500 fine.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.
Monte noted during Tuesday's hearing that in November 2012, Mason pleaded guilty to a DWI as a result of a traffic stop on Sixes Road in July of that year. The stop was conducted by the Maryland State Police. In that case, Mason was sentenced to 15 days confinement and given three years probation.
Mason is being represented by attorney Robert Bonsib.