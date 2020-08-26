Late last week the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office warrant unit received an anonymous tip about a long-time fugitive after a television segment aired information on the wanted man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Ryan James Watson, 30.
“Watson has had outstanding warrants in Calvert County and surrounding jurisdictions since 2012,” a sheriff’s office press release stated.
The charges include violations of probation on second-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery charges, and attempted first-degree murder in Anne Arundel County.
Watson’s lengthy flight from justice was part of a “Wanted” segment on the television show Live PD. The tip received Aug. 19 advised law enforcement that Watson was residing in St. Johns County in Florida. He was reportedly using the alias “Sean Riley.”
Court records indicate Watson resided in St. Leonard nearly a decade ago.
A press release from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reported that detectives with the agency’s major crimes unit, along with agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Watson last week.
The press release stated the officers “had acquired information on a suspect wanted on nine charges” and the suspect may have been living in St. Johns County under an assumed name.
“The suspect had potentially resided here for several years after fleeing Anne Arundel County,” a St. Johns County press release stated. “Investigators established a covert perimeter around the area and launched a drone over the home to surveil any activity. The suspect exited the home after hearing the hovering drone and after observing that he matched the suspect’s description, was secured by members of the team. When asked his name he provided his alias, but after being called ‘Ryan,’ stated, 'OK, you got me.'"
At last report, Watson remained incarcerated in the St. Johns County Jail and was being held pending extradition to Maryland.