A 56-year-old Lusby woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of theft scheme received a five-year sentence in Calvert County Circuit Court Monday. The defendant, Tina Louise Newsome, had all but six months of her sentence suspended by Judge Mark Carmean, who also ordered three years of supervised probation.
Newsome was an officer of the Company Seven Alarmers, the auxiliary arm of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, when she performed over 100 bogus transactions with the charitable organization’s funds, according to court documents. In total, nearly $24,000 was removed from the auxiliary’s account from May of 2020 to January of 2021.
Prosecutor Benjamin G. Lerner conceded Newsome is “not a bad person” but she “stole from a charitable organization. She stole from the community.”
“We’ve got to earn the trust of our community,” Company Seven Alarmers Vice President Deborah Mister told the court. She added that she and the other auxiliary members put their “heart and soul into. It takes a long time to earn what we had.”
When the allegations first surfaced last fall, St. Leonard VFD officials stated on the company’s website, “We are shocked by this revelation and understand this will cause concern among friends and neighbors who have generously supported the company and the Alarmers for more than 30 years. The Alarmers [group] assists in providing our volunteer fire and rescue personnel with the supplies and equipment they need to safely serve and protect all in our beloved community.”
Newsome, who joined the auxiliary organization in 2015, was voted in as treasurer in 2019 and later that year became the organization’s president. When the fraud allegation came to light a police investigation was launched and Newsome was suspended by the department and removed from her position.
Public defender Leslie Florestano Peek, who represented Newsome, noted that her client had no prior criminal record and likely committed the forgeries due to mounting personal and family issues.
“She started doing this and kept getting away with this,” Peek said.
The defense attorney asked that her client be given a home detention sentence and be allowed at attend her son’s graduation this June.
Newsome’s husband, son and daughter addressed the court. The defendant also spoke on her own behalf.
“I’m sorry, I was going through a difficult time,” said Newsome, who told the court incarceration could mean she will lose her job and won’t allow her to care for her elderly mother.
“The impact is significant,” Carmean said. “You were working for a charitable organization and you breached that trust. What happened here was not acceptable. The number of transactions is troubling.”
Carmean declined to make an immediate decision on whether Newsome will be allowed to attend her son’s graduation, telling Peek she could file a separate motion.
Newsome also must pay the fire department’s insurance company the full amount of outstanding restitution.