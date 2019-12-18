A former fiduciary officer of a 40-year-old Calvert County sports program received a five-year sentence in circuit court Friday for the alleged theft of over $17,000 from the club.
Judge Mark Chandlee suspended all but six months of the sentence he imposed on defendant Corey Nevelle Sollers, 42, of Prince Frederick. Chandlee told Sollers he could serve the sentence on home detention. Sollers was also given five years of supervised probation.
The theft of funds from the Prince Frederick Eagles — an organization that provides youth programs between the ages 3 to 15 in football, cheerleading and lacrosse in a five-county area — isalleged to have occurred between August and December of 2018, according to court records.
Sollers was vice president of the Prince Frederick Eagles’ board at the time.
Other members of the organization brought their concerns and accusations of Sollers’ alleged indiscretions to the attention of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, which launched an investigation into the matter.
On June 20, a grand jury indicted Sollers on single counts of theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000 and embezzle misappropriate. Sollers was arrested the following day and posted $10,000 bond on June 24.
On Sept. 13, Sollers entered an Alford plea to embezzle misappropriate. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner told the court that Sollers had paid restitution to the sports organization by certified check.
The defendant’s attorney, Garland C. Hall, stated his client hoped he could continue volunteering in the community, adding that Sollers enjoys mentoring children and sports. Hall called Sollers a “high-class individual” who has volunteered his time with the Ronald McDonald House and the ARC of Southern Maryland.
“He wants to put this whole mess behind him,” Hall said.
Chandlee, who noted that during the years he and his family have lived in Calvert, the Prince Frederick Eagles organization was a model of good sportsmanship in the community.
He admonished Sollers before rendering his sentence.
“You were spending money on personal things, am I right or wrong?” Chandlee asked. “This is a difficult case. You have been convicted of a terrible offense. A misappropriation of $17,000 is not a mistake. It’s upsetting to me as a member of the community.”
The judge conceded that Sollers did the right thing by his cooperation with the court and his prompt providing of restitution. “I believe you’re a good person, a smart person,” said Chandlee, adding that punishment was still needed to “send a message to the community.” The judge indicated that Sollers will be authorized for work release and permitted to do work-related out-of-state travel.
“You are going to be restricted for the next six months,” Chandlee told the defendant.
In a statement forwarded to The Calvert Recorder over the weekend, the organization’s current president, Mike Ebey, said.“The Prince Frederick Eagles would like to thank the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for all their hard work on this case and are relieved to put this unfortunate incident behind us,” Ebey said. “I would like to recognize the great board members, coaches and members of this community for coming together and saving this great club that provides such an important service to the youth of this community.
“The new leadership team started in March and went right to work despite the club being in significant debt. We worked extremely hard to raise funds and were able to enter into a partnership with Xenith to provide our kids with the best protective equipment around. We also acquired brand new cheer uniforms, obtained a grant from the Home Depot Foundation to renovate our announcing booth and much more. We had a phenomenal season on and off the field and are stronger than ever because of the great people of this community. We are excited about the future and look forward to serving our youth for years to come.”
Ebey indicated that receiving the restitution payment was the club’s top priority so it could make a full recovery.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY