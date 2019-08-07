A Calvert County grand jury handed down four indictments in July for individuals charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
According to court documents, Delano Emanuel Creek, 54, of Chesapeake Beach, was served a four-count indictment for controlled dangerous substance distribution of narcotics, CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Creek was apprehended May 1 after a search and seizure warrant was executed at his home by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
A quantity of crack cocaine was located inside the residence, and a cellphone was confiscated, court documents stated.
Records show Creek posted $10,000 bond on May 2.
Creek is being represented by George D. Lynch III of the office of the public defender.
A five-count indictment was handed down against Christopher Errol Blackiston Milburn, 48, of Lusby, as a result of a search-and-seizure that was executed by the sheriff’s office’s special operations team May 24.
Quantities of the Schedule 3 drug buprenorphine and cocaine were located along with a digital scale and a smoking device, court documents stated.
The indictment charges Milburn with CDS possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess CDS with intent to distribute, CDS possession of paraphernalia and two counts of CDS possession not marijuana.
After his arrest, Milburn was released on his own recognizance, court records stated.
Milburn is also being represented by Lynch.
James Preston Foster III, 18 of Chesapeake Beach, was indicted on six counts – CDS distribution of narcotics, CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to possess CDS with the intent to distribute narcotics, firearm in a drug traffic crime, possession of firearm minor and removing a prescription label.
According to court records, deputies executed a search and seizure warrant on Foster’s residence June 18.
Quantities of oxycodone and marijuana were located, along with a handgun and ammunition.
A court docket summary stated Foster was being held without bond.
He is being represented by Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.
Dayvon Malik Johnson, 22, of Lexington Park, was indicted on four counts – CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and privilege.
During a traffic search conducted in a Calvert County parking lot conducted by the sheriff’s office June 21, Johnson found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale and a large amount of U.S. currency.
Johnson was arrested and the following day released after posting $1,000 bond.
Court records indicated he was being represented by the public defender’s office.
All of the cases are being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.
