A Prince Frederick man whose 2016 conviction on robbery charges has been reopened by the court system had to be subdued by police during a Sept. 26 traffic stop, charging documents revealed.
In a statement of probable cause, Deputy Rosario Hardy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that he, with the assistance of Deputy Wyatt McDowell, stopped a Nissan that was traveling 10 mph over the posted speed limit. A police report identified the area of the traffic stop as South Solomon’s Island Road (Route 2/4) at Parran Road in St. Leonard.
The Nissan, driven by R’Mari Rosario Baxter, had two other occupants. Hardy stated he detected the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle. McDowell indicated he recognized from previous interactions the backseat passenger, identified in court records as Chicago Alexander Garner, 25, of Prince Frederick.
“The Calvert Control Center advised that Garner had a potential warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for armed robbery,” Hardy stated in charging papers.
The vehicle occupants were ordered out of the vehicle prior to a police search.
“When [he was] exiting the vehicle, I noticed Garner’s pants were sagging as if they were weighed down by something,” Hardy stated. “He held onto his pants to keep them from falling.”
Knowing that Garner had been convicted in a robbery and suspecting he might be carrying a weapon, Hardy conducted a frisk on Garner. When questioned about the apparent concealment, Gardner did not respond to the deputy. Instead, according to court documents, he began running away.
“I pursued him,” Hardy stated. “I gave Garner several commands to stop running.”
Gardner reportedly fled on foot down the middle of Route 2/4 and into the path of a truck. The driver abruptly stopped and managed to avoid hitting the fleeing suspect and pursuing deputy.
“I continued to give Garner commands to stop running,” Hardy stated. “Garner continued to ignore these commands and kept running.”
McDowell, who had followed behind Hardy during the foot chase, “deployed his agency-issued taser. Which successfully incapacitated Gardner,” Hardy stated.
While Gardner no longer had possession of the object he had allegedly been concealing, a search of his person yielded eight strips of Suboxone. Garner was taken to CalvertHeath Medical Center where he was evaluated and treated prior to being transported to the detention center.
Court records stated Garner was charged with failure to obey a reasonable lawful order, obstructing and hindering, and controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana.
Garner, who, according to court records, had failed to appear in district court Sept. 21 in connection with a November 2019 charge of failure to obey a reasonable lawful order, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property, was ordered held without bond.
In March 2017, Garner entered an Alford plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery during an October 2016 incident. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. Garner received a nine-year sentence, with all but 18 months suspended, court records show.
Garner faces a district court hearing from the latest charges on Feb. 17. Court records indicate Baxter was charged with driving without a license.
