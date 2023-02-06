Calvert County Courthouse

Calvert County Courthouse is in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A 60-year-old Chesapeake Beach man charged with several counts of assault and reckless endangerment stemming from an incident last August, where police were fired at, entered a plea of not criminally responsible Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court.

Ronald Joseph Garraway was served a 42-count indictment last October by a Calvert grand jury. According to a court docket summary, the state’s case against Garraway was scheduled to go to trial in March.


