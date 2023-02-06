A 60-year-old Chesapeake Beach man charged with several counts of assault and reckless endangerment stemming from an incident last August, where police were fired at, entered a plea of not criminally responsible Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
Ronald Joseph Garraway was served a 42-count indictment last October by a Calvert grand jury. According to a court docket summary, the state’s case against Garraway was scheduled to go to trial in March.
As a result of Monday’s plea hearing, Judge Mark Carmean ordered the health and mental hygiene department conduct an examination of Garraway “to determine whether the defendant, at the time of the alleged offense, was suffering from a mental disorder or mental retardation as defined in criminal procedure” and “whether because of that condition he lacked the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or to confirm his conduct to the requirements of the law.”
Carmean ordered that the exam take place at the Calvert County Detention Center, where Garraway is currently incarcerated.
According to court documents, on Aug. 19 Garraway allegedly assaulted Deputy Stephan Bowlan of the Calvert sheriff’s office’s special operations team, who was attempting to serve him with a court-ordered emergency petition.
Sheriff’s office Detective Joshua Buck wrote, “Deputy Bowlan heard Garraway state, ‘I will blast you with this .44.’”
A 10-hour standoff on Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach ensued. Police said Garraway barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom and refused to exit the residence.
The siege in the Richfield station subdivision resulted in a large police presence, with Calvert’s deputies being assisted by some of their counterparts from St. Mary’s and Charles. In addition to special operations officers, members of the agencies’ crisis intervention, conflict management and emergency services teams were on the scene.
Despite efforts to get Garraway to surrender, the defendant allegedly fired at police, who returned fire and wounded him.
Garraway was taken to Washington Hospital Center, treated and released a few days later.
Although the shooting incident involved police, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division declined to handle the probe of the incident.
Prosecution of the case is being handed by Calvert State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R).
Garraway was represented at the hearing by Allison O’Connell of the public defender’s office.