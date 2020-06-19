Gathering mourns and remembers Rose Long

It was a large, blended family that gathered early Monday evening near the end of the busy Stafford Road cul de sac. Dozens assembled on the front lawn of the home of Rose M. Long — mother, aunt, counselor, church volunteer, avid walker and friend to many in the Calvert community.
The Calvert County Behavioral Health building’s parking lot was quickly maxed out, with other attendees parking their vehicles on the shoulder of the road. Many wore masks in compliance with the coronavirus advisories.
The home’s circular driveway was lined with luminaria bags, while several attendees lit the small candles that were distributed.
It was at her Prince Frederick home one week earlier that relatives found Long dead, the apparent victim of a homicide. The man charged with her murder remains behind bars with a court hearing scheduled for July.
The evening vigil was an acknowledgment of Long’s passing, but those who spoke focused on how she lived and is likely to be remembered.
“What happened is a travesty,” said nephew Robert Smith. “But I want you to think about the good things my Aunt Rose gave us.”
“This is not a time for political speeches or rhetoric,” declared the Rev. Thomas C. Long Sr. of Bethel United Methodist Church of Upper Marlboro. “This is a time to remember Rose.”
After the singing of the Rev. Thomas Dorsey’s familiar 19th-century gospel standard, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” Thomas Long, who is also a nephew, read from scripture and told the gathering, “we are reminded of how many people she touched. It’s about family. She’s going to be touching us all. Let her legacy go on.”
Thomas Long noted that his aunt’s visitation was scheduled for today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sewell Funeral Home but would be subject to social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19. Only 10 people will be permitted in the viewing at one time. Thomas Long said the candlelight vigil at his aunt’s home was a proper way for all to gather and share stories about her.
Those who spoke shared brief remembrances about cookouts, church events, participation in the long walks she would lead and the welcoming atmosphere in her home.
One speaker, Barry Mackall, recalled Rose Long’s house as being a loving second home to him during his younger days.
A young woman named Kathy, who worked with Long, recalled being introduced by her to many people in the community.
“She knew everyone in Calvert County,” she said.
Another woman stated Rose Long “would be mad that we made such a fuss over her.”
“She worked hard at what she did,” said the Rev. Bryan Fleet, the pastor of Patuxent United Methodist Church.
Long, who was 71 when she died, will be buried at the church.
“Rose is at peace,” said Donald Arman of St. John United Methodist Church in Lusby. “Her job is done.”
