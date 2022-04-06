A 30-year-old North Beach man charged last year with using a gun to rob a convenience store in the bayside town received a 60-year sentence Monday that was suspended down to 15 years by a circuit court judge. However, since the offense, which occurred at a Fastop last October was in violation of defendant Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins’ probation for a 2016 conviction on robbery charges, Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee added an additional five years to the sentence.
“Goggins will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of this sentence,” a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Last month Goggins pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and one county of using in firearm in a felony.
The incident at the Fastop occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 19. Goggins was developed as a suspect through witnesses’ accounts and store surveillance camera footage.
In addition to a quantity of cash the gunman demanded from two employees, the perpetrator was also observed grabbing a pack of cigarettes and placing them in his grocery bag along with the money.
Goggins was later apprehended at his job in Prince Frederick. Searches of his backpack and pockets yielded a 9 mm gun and a pack of cigarettes similar to the pack the robber was seen taking before leaving the store. Goggins was also wearing clothes that matched the description of those worn by the gunman.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey (R) handled prosecution of the case. Public defender George D. Lynch III represented the defendant.