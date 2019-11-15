The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Grand jury hands down five drug indictments
On Oct. 21, a Calvert County Circuit Court grand jury handed down five indictments against alleged drug dealers. All of the cases were investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records, Mathew Earl Anderson, 28, of Chesapeake Beach, was served a five-count indictment, charging him with one count each of controlled dangerous substance distribution, CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession paraphernalia plus two counts of CDS possession not marijuana. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Sept. 11 and 18. Officers in court documents identify the drug Anderson was allegedly distributing as methamphetamine.
He was also alleged to have been in possession of alprazolam. Court records show bench warrant for failure to comply was issued for Anderson on Oct. 29 and served Nov. 12. The case against Anderson is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Catherine Walton.
Wesley Matthew Mandley, 34, of Lusby, was served a six-count indictment, charging him with single counts of CDS distribution narcotic, CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, CDS possession not marijuana, CDS common nuisance distribution of a narcotic, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Court documents allege the drug Mandley was distributing was heroin, and the offenses occurred between Sept. 17 and 19.
Police stated in documents that Mandley was storing the drug in his motor vehicle.
The case against Mandley is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.
A 12-count indictment was handed down against Terry Alexander Tucker, 43, of Prince Frederick. Tucker, who was also indicted on drug charges in May, was allegedly selling crack cocaine and methamphetamine on Sept. 27.
Police also found Tucker in possession of a Zastaz Serbia Model PAPM92PV firearm, a digital scale and a plastic bag.
Tucker is facing one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, CDS distribution with a firearm, firearm/drug trafficking crime, firearm use in as felony violent crime, assault weapon magazine use, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition plus two counts each of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. Court records indicate Tucker is currently being held without bond.
Bell is also prosecuting the state’s case against Tucker.
Stewart Christian Childs, 33, of Huntingtown, was served a six-count indictment stemming from his Aug. 15 apprehension. Childs is charged with one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic and CDS possession with intent to distribute plus two counts each of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Childs was in possession of crack cocaine, buprenorphine, a digital scale and plastic bag.
A docket summary stated Childs is being represented by Suitland-based attorney Joseph Frederick Vallario III.
A three-count indictment was handed down against Dylan Nicolas Wyvill, 18, of Dunkirk. Court documents stated that Wyvill was apprehended with cocaine in his possession. A plastic bag was also confiscated. Wyvill was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
A docket summary stated Wyvill is being represented by Waldorf-based attorney Thomas Edward Pyles. Bell is prosecuting the case.
Theft nabbed
On Friday, Nov. 8, detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau executed numerous search and seizure warrants in connection with multiple reported thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Huntingtown area.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, detectives also executed an arrest warrant for a suspect, who was identified as Sherman Oswald Holland, 51. Court documents identify Holland as a resident of Chesapeake Beach.
Holland was charged with one count of theft from $1,500 to under $25,000 plus five counts of rogue and vagabond. Court documents indicated Holland is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 11.
The investigation was led by Detective Edward Yates.
