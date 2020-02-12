The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Grand jury indictments handed down in drug cases
Three people were indicted in January on drug distribution charges in Calvert County, according to court records.
A Calvert County grand jury indicted Richard Douglas Kohnke, 34, of Chesapeake Beach on five counts, including two counts of controlled dangerous substance distribution of narcotics and one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and theft less than $100. The charges against Kohnke stem from a series of incidents that occurred Dec. 3 in Chesapeake Beach.
According to court documents, Dfc. David Jacobs responded to a residence in Chesapeake Beach. A resident told Jacobs that Kohnke stole 100 oxycodone pills prescribed to another resident of the house.
“Deputies are familiar with Kohnke being a CDS user of heroin and pain pills,” Jacobs stated in court documents.
Another woman alleged that Kohnke attempted to sell her prescription pills in front of a local business and also witnessed the defendant giving pills to a male riding a bike. Court records stated that the male appeared to be a teenager. Kohnke is alleged by the woman to have given her two pills, telling her he would be back later to get her money.
A warrant for Kohnke’s arrest was issued Dec. 13 and served 10 days later. Kohnke was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Kohnke, who court records show is employed as an electrician, has remained incarcerated on a no-bond status. A bail review docket shows that Kronke has seven pending cases at this time and three prior convictions. The defendant is being represented by Owings attorney Ricardo L. Piereck.
The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in June.
The grand jury indicted Stacey Marie Buck, 34, of Lusby on seven counts, including one charge of CDS possession with intent to distribute. The drug involved in the felony charge is identified in the indictment as alprazolam and the incident reportedly occurred April 20. Other counts in Buck’s indictment are three counts for conspiracy for CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics. The drug in two of the counts was oxycodone and the incidents are alleged to have occurred in May. According to the indictment, between Jan. 25 and June 4 of last year, Buck conspired with Peter Marcel McKee, 43, also of Lusby, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Buck was also indicted for CDS possession not marijuana, CDS manufacturing material possession and distribution, and CDS possession of paraphernalia. The materials Buck is alleged to have possessed are identified in the indictment as “ziplock bags” and a “digital scale.”
McKee was served with an eight-count indictment, which includes two felony charges — CDS distribution of narcotics and CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics. McKee also faces two counts of conspiracy of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana, CDS manufacturing material possession and distribution, and CDS possession of paraphernalia. McKee’s indictment also indicated the materials he possessed were ziplock bags and a digital scale.
Buck and McKee, who reside at the same house, were issued summonses Jan. 23 and served their papers from the clerk’s office two days later.
Buck indicated in court documents that she has hired a private attorney. At a Feb. 3 district court hearing, Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee referred McKee to the public defender’s office to obtain counsel.
The two cases could go to trial in late June.
Prosecution of all three drug case indictments is being handled by Calvert County Deputy State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Calvert County Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN