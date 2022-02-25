A two-count indictment was handed down Wednesday, Feb. 23, by a Calvert County grand jury charging a 34-year-old Lusby man with murdering a woman at her residence and making his getaway in her pickup truck.
Travis Benjamin Ridgely has remained in jail since his arrest on traffic charges in Charles County on Jan. 27.
The victim — identified as Selena Noelle Persinger, 37, of Lusby — was found that day laying on her kitchen floor with a belt wrapped around her neck.
Investigators believe Persinger was killed on Jan. 27.
According to court documents filed by Calvert Sheriff’s Detective Mike Mudd, a man, who knew both Persinger and Ridgely, arrived at Persinger’s residence while investigators were there. The man told deputies that Persinger’s truck was missing and identified Ridgely as someone who may have taken it.
Mudd stated the man told investigators he had tried to call Persinger on her cell phone the previous day and Ridgely answered. Ridgely told the man Persinger “was taking a nap,” court documents stated.
While driving Persinger’s truck, Ridgely was involved in a crash in Charles County. After fleeing the crash scene on foot, he was apprehended and arrested by Maryland State Police troopers.
Ridgely was charged with failure to remain at an accident scene, driving on a suspended license and speeding. After being treated at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Ridgely was incarcerated at the Charles detention center in La Plata.
Investigators used footage from a residential security camera and the defendant’s motor vehicle license picture to identify Ridgely as a murder suspect.
Mudd stated in court documents that during a Jan. 29 interview with investigators, Ridgely confessed to committing the crime at the Lusby residence.
Ridgely is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on March 7.
Persinger was a professional dog groomer who once owned a daycare business. On Persinger’s Rausch Funeral Home tribute page, one of her childhood friends called her “such an amazing soul.”