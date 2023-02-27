On Feb. 22, a Calvert County grand jury handed down three separate indictments for men charged with crimes in which the alleged victims were children.
Frederick Thomas Elliott III, 57, who is currently a Maryland registered sex offender, has been held without bond since his Feb. 3 arrest. Elliott, who is identified in different court records as a resident of Lusby or St. Leonard, was charged with sex offenses involving a 7-year-old girl that allegedly occurred Dec. 28, 2022, at a Lusby residence.
According to court documents filed by Cpl. W. Posey of the Maryland State Police, authorities learned of the unlawful contact incident as part of a mandated polygraph examination of the defendant, which was supervised by Cpl. Fred Drolinger.
Posey stated in court papers that Elliott admitted to the crime “during a recorded post-test interview. Elliott disclosed that his sexual contact with the victim was for his own sexual gratification and that his actions were deliberate.”
Child protective services interviewed the victim.
The three-count indictment handed down against Elliott charge him with third- and fourth degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Elliott is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Friday, March 3.
In addition, Larry Don Barnett, 62, of St. Leonard was arrested and charged in connection with an incident involving a 9-year-old girl. The alleged incident occurred Jan. 16 at a residence in Huntingtown.
“I was advised that Larry had just been released from prison earlier in the month and was staying at the house until he was able to support himself,” Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Christopher W. Wells stated in court documents.
Wells reported the alleged victim was interviewed by representatives from the child advocacy center and child protective services.
In the four-count indictment, Barnett is charged with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Barnett was released from jail Feb. 6 after posting $10,000 bond. A court summons was issued the day the indictment was handed down.
Also, Ernest Drew Phillips, 38, of St. Leonard was arrested at his home Feb. 9 after members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a court-approved search and seizure warrant.
According to police reports and court documents, the state police's Computer Crimes Unit began its investigation of Phillips last December after receiving a “cyber tip.”
Investigators allege that between July 8 and 9 of 2020, Phillips “did cause sex abuse to a minor” — reportedly a juvenile under the age of 16 — and used a camera “with prurient intent” to take images of the juvenile and knowingly permitted a minor to engage in production of obscene matter.
The grand jury served Phillips with a 10-count indictment, which includes two counts of sex abuse of a minor, attempted second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Phillips is being held without bond. A circuit court arraignment date is pending.
And, Luis M. De-Alba-Colon, 42, of Lusby was charged on Feb. 2 in connection with the alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl. The teen fled a house in the White Sands subdivision of Lusby after the incident occurred, according to court documents filed by Trooper Koehler of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.
The girl accused De-Alba-Colon of trying to strangle her twice as the result of a verbal argument.
Koehler wrote in court papers that the victim “stated that she had trouble breathing after the assault. I could see several fresh bruises on the front and back of her neck. There were several abrasions across her neck.”
The grand jury handed down a three count indictment against De-Alba-Colon, charging him with second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He was released from jail the day after the alleged assault after posting $5,000 bond.
All four cases will be prosecuted by assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero.