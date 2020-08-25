A Huntingtown High School English teacher was indicted by a Calvert County grand jury Aug. 17 for alleged sexual encounters with a 17-year-old female student.
As a result of the indictment, the teacher — Bryan Matthew Mullins, 35, of Chesapeake Beach — faces one count of sex abuse of a minor, a felony, and six counts of fourth-degree sex offense. Mullins was arrested by deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 3 and freed Aug. 5 after posting $10,000 bond.
Calvert County Public Schools’ administrators announced Aug. 6 that Mullins had been placed on administrative leave without pay.
In a statement of charges filed with the Maryland court system, Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations bureau reported he was notified of the case on July 31.
“The juvenile student provided investigators with a packet of documents that she has acquired from Mr. Mullins over the last year, to include printouts of text messages, hand-written love letters, emails and screenshots of Instagram direct messages,” Buck stated in court papers.
During a recorded interview at the sheriff’s office, the alleged victim told police about how flirtatious comments via direct messages on Twitter led to several sexual encounters with the teacher. According to court documents, the student told police that Mullins “began flirting with her” on Twitter. “It was during this time that the two began cultivating a relationship online.”
The sexual encounters occurred in several venues, including Mullins’ house, a classroom, the alleged victim’s motor vehicle, a state park and a tree farm, according to court documents.
The alleged victim told Buck that she and Mullins engaged in sexual intercourse “approximately 40 times,” the detective wrote in charging papers.
The victim told police that Mullins’ found out about the affair this past January and other teachers began noticing the two were spending “a considerable amount of time with each other,” Buck stated. This prompted some of the teachers to lodge complaints with the school principal, leading to an inquiry.
The victim told police that when she was questioned separately, “she lied about their relationship because she was in love with him at the time,” Buck stated in the charging papers. The victim stated that Mullins had “made promises of leaving his wife for her and quitting his job so he could move to Nashville, and he planned on getting a job so that they could live together.”
Mullins’ attitude toward the alleged victim changed, she told investigators, after his wife found out about the affair. He told the alleged victim he would be staying with his wife, Buck reported in court documents. Feeling manipulated by Mullins, the victim then reported the affair to the Huntingtown High School principal.
“After an initial investigation, school system officials followed CCPS procedures and later that day [July 31] turned over the information to social services and law enforcement,” the statement from Calvert public school system administrators read.
The case against Mullins will be prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.