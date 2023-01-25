A Calvert County grand jury handed down a 31-count indictment last week charging a Prince George’s County man with attempted murder stemming from an incident which left a sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded.
The incident occurred Dec. 17.
Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt is charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use in a violent crime. Turner is facing other weapons and assault charges and traffic charges relating to attempting to elude police.
The deputy, James Flynt, who was shot and wounded in the leg, is now recovering at home.
According to charging documents filed by Detective Michael J. Mudd, on Dec. 17, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. a traffic stop was made on a 2019 Kia on Route 4 at Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. Deputy Tyler Bowen reported to a public safety dispatcher he had probable cause to search the vehicle, however Turner allegedly fled the scene and headed south on Route 4.
Flynt and Deputy Anthony Aranda arrived to assist Bowen and became involved in the vehicle pursuit.
“Deputy Flynt advised the dispatcher the driver of the car is shooting at him and attempting to ram his police vehicle,” Mudd stated in court papers.
The vehicle pursuit ended in Huntingtown at the Walnut Creek Road intersection and Turner reportedly began shooting at the deputies, wounding Flynt. Deputies returned fire, wounding Turner, who fled on foot into an adjacent wooded area.
“Citizens of the neighborhood of Walnut Creek observed the suspect and called 911,” Mudd stated in court documents.
Around 10 p.m. the suspect, subsequently identified as Turner through motor vehicle administration records, was apprehended without further incident. He had sustained wounds to a leg and his abdomen. He was flown to a regional trauma center in stable condition.
A female passenger was taken into custody at the scene, however, she was not charged. She told police that She and Turner were traveling to King George, Va.
According to charging documents, Flynt was shot in the femoral artery and his femur was shattered. He was aided by deputies at the crime scene, taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and subsequently flown to MedStar Washington. Over the course of his hospital stay, Flynt endured several operations.
A handgun was found on Turner after his was caught, according to police. Ammunition was found in the vehicle along with a handgun, which Mudd stated was inside of “a multicolor brace that turned the handgun into a short-barreled rifle."
“Preliminarily, it is believed Deputy Flynt, Deputy Aranda and Deputy Bowen all discharged their service weapons in the gun battle with Brandon Alenxander Turner,” Mudd stated in court documents.
Timothy J. Maher of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office will be handling the prosecution of the case against Turner, who has been held without bond since being discharged from the hospital Dec. 20.
