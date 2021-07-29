The state’s attempted murder case against an Owings man has been moved to circuit court.
A six-count indictment handed down July 19 by a grand jury charges Donte Terrell Jones, 38, with attempting to kill a man he confronted in a convenience store parking lot on July 4 in Chesapeake Beach.
According to police investigators, the victim, Lawrence Booze III, 29, of Prince Frederick, sustained deep lacerations to his abdomen, left arm, shoulder and left side of his chest during the assault, which allegedly started when he told Jones to stop talking with his fiancee.
Booze was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Detectives were able to interview him at the hospital.
According to court documents, Booze’s fiancee videoed the incident on her cellphone. Court papers stated Jones and two other men fled the scene of the incident in a vehicle. Investigators reported Jones later returned the scene of the incident and was recognized by deputies from the video, which they had reviewed.
Booze’s fiancee identified Jones as the stabber, police said.
Jones was arrested at the scene. He declined to make a statement to police. The accused has remained locked up since his arrest and being held on a no bond status.
In a report filed with the courts, Detective Nick Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated the victim’s fiancee told deputies the altercation started when the defendant approached the couple’s vehicle parked outside the Fastop on Bayside Road and began talking to her. Buckler stated the two men began yelling at each other and other men in the parking lot attempted to separate them.
Jones reported displayed a long, silver-bladed knife and lunged at Booze, seriously wounding him.
During the July 15 meeting of the Chesapeake Beach Town Council, Lt. Joe Hollinger, who heads the sheriff’s office’s beach patrol serving the two bayside municipalities, reported “the victim is recovering at home” and has “a lot of stitches.”
Jones was indicted for attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Jones initial circuit court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning. He is being represented by attorney Thomas C. Mooney. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Lee Ann Bell of the Calvert state’s attorney’s office.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews