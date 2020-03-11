A Calvert man who is prohibited from possessing a firearm was indicted Feb. 19, one month after being stopped by a state trooper who located a gun in the defendant’s vehicle.
A Calvert County grand jury handed down a three-count indictment, charging the defendant — Jarrell Raheem Johnson, 32, of Prince Frederick — with firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded handgun in vehicle and handgun in vehicle.
In a statement of probable cause filed with the Maryland court system, Trooper Brendan White reported that on Jan. 20 shortly after 5 p.m. he was conducting traffic enforcement on northbound Route 2/4 in the area of Parran Road in St. Leonard “when I observed a black Hyundai that appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.” Using laser equipment, White determined the Hyundai was traveling at nearly 20 mph over the speed limit. White conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Johnson was behind the wheel of the Hyundai. White approached the vehicle and, after making contact with Johnson, smelled marijuana coming from inside the Hyundai.
“The driver stated that he had prescriptions for the marijuana, and the backseat passenger possessed a valid medical marijuana card,” White stated in court documents. “Johnson showed me a white paper bag containing marijuana he had just purchased from a medical marijuana dispensary, which had prescriptions with it.”
White stated in the charging papers that he saw a small bag containing marijuana, which was tied off and did not have a prescription with it. The trooper advised Johnson he was not to be carrying marijuana that way and told him he was going to search the vehicle.
In addition to marijuana, the probable cause vehicle search yielded, “one loaded black P80 Glock 19mm, serial number unknown,” White stated in court documents. “The handgun was located in the trunk of the vehicle in a lunchbox. The gun had one chamber and was sitting directly next to dice.” Additionally, police found one magazine with 13 Hornady Critical Defense rounds (9mm), White stated.
“Johnson voluntarily stated that everything in the car was his, and he takes full ownership of it, including the handgun,” said White in court papers. “The gun center was contacted and advised that Johnson is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.”
According to a court case search, in April of 2007, Jarrell Johnson — who resided in Lexington Park at the time and spelled his middle name “Raheim” — entered two Alford pleas, both for charges of first-degree assault.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Johnson was sentenced to four years in jail and given five years probation.
According to court records, Johnson posted $500 bond Jan. 21. The defendant, who is being represented by the law firm of state Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D), is scheduled to appear in circuit court on March 23 for a conference status. The case could go to trial in July.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY