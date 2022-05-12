Maryland State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, May 11, prior to a single vehicle crash in Calvert County. Police were still searching for the shooter as of the next day.
Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, according to a release from the Maryland State Police.
Two other victims were injured in the crash. They were transported by ambulance to the CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment.
According to a press release, shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Orwell Court and Yardley Drive in Prince Frederick. Upon their arrival, troopers observed three occupants in the vehicle, one of whom had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
The vehicle involved in the crash is a 2008 dark blue Lexus with Maryland registration. The preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Lexus was backing into a parking space on Orwell Court when a gunshot was reportedly fired and struck one of the occupants. The driver accelerated and struck multiple parked vehicles before the vehicle overturned and landed on its side on Orwell Court.
Local troopers and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area and a search was initiated. Search assistance was provided by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence. During a canvass of the crime scene, a handgun and multiple shell casings were located near the scene of the crash.
The search is continuing for the shooter. Anyone with information about who fired the shots is urged to contact the state police at the Prince Frederick barrack at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous.