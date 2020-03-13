A St. Leonard man charged with shooting at a house in an attempt to harm his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in February 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder in Calvert County Circuit Court. The defendant — James Walter Gross Jr., 27 — also pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment.
Judge Mark Chandlee imposed a life sentence, suspending all but 17 years for the attempted murder charge. Gross received five-year sentences for the reckless endangerment counts and in each case, the sentence was suspended except for two years.
At the start of the hearing, Robert H. Harvey Jr., one of the defendant’s attorneys, announced his client was withdrawing his previous plea of not criminally responsible.
An evaluation, which was ordered by the court in December after Gross’ plea was entered, was conducted by clinical psychologist Dr. Teresa Grant. Gross was deemed competent to stand trial.
In a statement of facts read at the hearing by Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Jennifer Morton (R), it was reported that Gross had been developed as a suspect in the shooting incident prior to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving at the crime scene, a residence on San Mateo Trail in Lusby.
“Upon arrival, several police units cleared the scene and observed several gunshot holes in the front of the residence,” Morton stated. “Several police units responded to Gross’ residence, but his vehicle [described as a 2004 Ford Taurus] was not there.”
Detective Justin Livingston spoke with a female victim, “who showed him the bullet hole that was next to her bedroom window,” Morton stated. “The bullet entered the room from the front side of the residence and struck the closet door. The bullet was lodged inside the closet door. The female victim stated she received a phone call from an unknown number at approximately 10:31 p.m., but never answered the phone. The female victim received a call from her sister a little later, who stated her friend James called her, and her boyfriend answered the call. The sister stated James got mad and asked where she was. The sister stated she wouldn’t tell him, at which time the female victim then called back the same unknown phone number.”
Police learned that Gross and the female victim worked together. She told police that during the conversation she had with Gross prior to the incident, he asked her where her sister’s boyfriend lived.
“The female victim stated she told James she wasn’t going to tell him, at which time James stated if she didn’t tell him, he would shoot his sister’s boyfriend’s house up,” Morton stated. “James stated to the female victim she ‘needed to keep that same energy up for what’s about to happen next.’ The female victim stated about 30 minutes later, she heard several gunshots and a car speed off. There were several individuals present in the residence during the shooting, including four adult females and one 5-year-old child.”
During an interview with the female victim’s sister, Livingston learned the woman was at her boyfriend’s home “when an unknown 202 number attempted to FaceTime her,” Morton stated. “The sister didn’t know the number, so she told her boyfriend to answer the FaceTime call. The sister stated her boyfriend answered the call but couldn’t see anyone, so he hung up.”
There were five more calls on FaceTime received but not answered by the female victim’s sister, according to the statement of facts. When the sister called Gross’ number via regular phone, the defendant made threats toward the boyfriend. “The two males began yelling at each other on the phone and eventually hung up the phone,” Morton stated.
Detectives learned that James and his coworker’s sister “briefly talked for a few months. The sister stated she broke it off with James because she got back together with her ex-boyfriend,” Morton stated. “The sister stated that James took the breakup hard and stated several times he would ‘get” her boyfriend.”
After the shooting, Gross reportedly sent a text to his ex-girlfriend, warning her to “stay out of this. I’m playing for keeps.”
The statement of facts also revealed that it was known by the woman that Gross carried a gun. Also revealed were a prior encounter Gross and the male victim had at the Lusby Exxon station and that the male victim’s truck had been fired at during the shooting incident.
Gross was later taken into police custody at his residence. A search of his home revealed a green and tan Smith and Wesson SW 40C .40 caliber handgun. Several spent .40 caliber shell casings were located outside the residence where the shooting occurred.
Morton stated a search of Gross’ Ford yielded a “black ski mask and two pairs of green gloves.”
The male victim’s truck was also searched, revealing two copper jacket fragments in the rear passenger door and behind the front left headlight.
Investigators swabbed the handgun for DNA and obtained a DNA sample from Gross “The state would have presented expert DNA testimony that the defendant’s DNA was identified on the trigger of the Smith and Wesson handgun recovered from the defendant’s residence,” Morton stated.
The state’s attorney labeled the incident “a premeditated attempt to kill,” adding that it “was fortunate no one was hit.”
Harvey requested that his client serve his sentence at Patuxent Institute, where he can be treated for his mental health issues. He noted Gross had a difficult upbringing as a child and has contemplated suicide.
“He got involved in a love triangle,” said Harvey.
“I want to say I’m sorry to everybody I hurt,” Gross told the court.
“There were people’s lives that were put in danger,” said Chandlee. “We can’t accept this kind of behavior. I have some obligations to keep the community safe.”
In addition to 21 years of incarceration, Gross was given five years of supervised probation, must pay a yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution, seek mental health treatment and is to have no contact with any of the victims. Chandlee stated Gross, who has been held on a no-bond status since his arrest, will be given credit for time served.
