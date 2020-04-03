Harvey tapped for state's attorney after Morton resigns

For the second time in four months, Calvert County has a new state’s attorney. Veteran defense lawyer Robert H. Harvey Jr. was sworn in March 27. Harvey succeeds Jennifer L. Morton, who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Andrew Rappaport, who won election to the office in November of 2018.
According to a Calvert County State’s Attorney Office press release, Morton, who had served as Rappaport’s deputy, resigned the office “to accept an academic position in Delaware.”
Rappaport was appointed circuit court judge by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last October.
Harvey’s appointment was made last week by the local circuit court’s three judges — Rappaport, Mark Carmean and Administrative Judge Mark Chandlee.
Rumors of Morton’s departure to resume her career in education began to surface in early March. “I was contacted by the circuit court and was asked if I was interested in being state’s attorney, and I said yes,” Harvey told The Calvert Recorder. Harvey said he will be announcing personnel changes within the office soon.
Harvey is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law and has over 40 years of legal experience. A portion of that time — 13 years — was spent in the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, where Harvey served under Arthur A. “Bud” Marshall Jr. and Alexander Williams.
He recalled rising to deputy state’s attorney and prosecuting “serious murder cases.”
For over 20 years, he has maintained a private law practice in Prince Frederick, where he focused on criminal defense cases.
A 36-year resident of Calvert, Harvey is married with four children and four grandchildren with one more on the way.
Harvey told The Calvert Recorder that he is a registered Democrat and is presently undecided whether he will seek a full four-year term in 2022. “I’m not going to rule it out, but I’m not going to rule it in,” he said.
Currently, Maryland state courts, with limited exceptions, including certain emergency matters, remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
