The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Heroin is found at jail
On Sept. 23, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to the county jail for the report of a CDS violation.
Deputy Robert B. Scott reported that a clear capsule containing suspected heroin was found and is suspected to belong to Joseph Anthony Lanfranchi, 32, of Chester.
Lanfranchi was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.
Court records show he was released on an $8,000 bond and has a district court hearing scheduled for Nov. 14.
St. Mary’s man indicted on distribution charges
On Sept. 16, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against a St. Mary’s County man who investigators allege was selling drugs in the Twin Beaches area.
For the defendant, Jeffrey Rod Bradford, 31, of Lexington Park, this is the second indictment related to his arrest along with an accomplice on July 11 at the Route 2 and Route 260 intersection in Owings according to documents.
According to court documents, Bradford was indicted in September for two counts each of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to narcotics — in this case, crack cocaine and fentanyl — conspiracy to CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession not marijuana.
Bradford’s accomplice in the July incident was identified in court records as Sarah Ray Ward, 29, of Owings.
Records show Ward died Sept. 15.
Bradford, who is being represented by Cara Halverson of the office of the public defender, is currently being held without bond.
The state’s case against Bradford could go to trial as early as February, according to a court docket summary.
Pair is arrested while asleep in car at stop sign
On Sept. 27, Deputy Nikki Gilmore and Deputy Paul Wood conducted a welfare check in the area of Breezy Point Road and Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach.
A citizen advised there were two individuals asleep in the vehicle while stopped at the stop sign.
Upon making contact with the occupants, Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach and Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie the deputies observed several hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia.
Emmell and Meade were removed from the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in containers with suspected heroin and suspected crack cocaine, crack pipes, a metal spoon with heroin residue, cotton swabs, water and a tourniquet.
Emmell and Meade were arrested and taken to the county jail where they were charged with two counts each of CDS possession not marijuana.
In addition, Meade was charged with two counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia, while Emmell was charged with a single count. Both were charged with single counts of CDS administer equipment possess/distribute. Meade was released on a $5,000 bond. Emmell was released on a $3,000 bond. Both have district court hearings set for Dec. 5.
Guns and marijuana found during traffic stop
On Sept. 28, Deputy Howard Anderson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Connector Boulevard and Margaret Taylor Road in Lusby.
Upon making contact with the owner of the vehicle, Thomas Darnell Evans Jr., 20, of Lexington Park, Anderson noticed the strong smell of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Evans and three other occupants were removed from the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point Model JCP handgun, a clear plastic capsule with white powder residue and a small digital scale. Evans was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with possession of a concealed deadly weapon and CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams. Court records show Evans was released Sept. 30 on a $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Thefts, damage reported at Fastops and Safeway
On Sept. 27, Deputy Derek Chrismer responded to the Fastop in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that on Sept. 23 someone broke into the SC10 Air pump and stole money from inside.
The value of the stolen property is $300, and the estimated value of the damaged property is $6,000.
On Sept. 28, Deputy Chrismer responded to the Fastop in Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that on Sept. 23 someone broke into the SC10 Air pump and stole money from inside. The value of the stolen property is $300, and the estimated value of the damaged property is $6,000.
On Sept. 27, Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to the Safeway in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 23 someone broke into the Xact Air machine and stole the money from inside.
The value of the stolen property is $300, and the estimated value of the damaged property is $6,000.
MARTY MADDEN