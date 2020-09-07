A Prince George’s County man is facing assault and property destruction charges following a Wednesday morning incident in Prince Frederick, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Court records identify the individual who led deputies on vehicle and foot chases as Randall Wallace Martin-Thorpe, 25, of Temple Hills.
According to a statement of probable cause filed in the court system by Calvert sheriff's office Dfc. Bruce Sampson, sometime after 8 a.m. a traffic stop was made on a Honda in the area of southbound Route 2/4 and Route 231 due to a brake light that wasn’t operating.
“The vehicle continued southbound at a slow rate as if the operator did not realize he was being pulled over,” Sampson stated in charging papers. The deputy reported the Honda at first turned into Sherry Lane but abruptly veered back onto Route 2/4. The Honda turned at a nearby median crossing and began traveling northbound on Route 2/4. The driver of the Honda ran a red light at Oldfield Lane and the vehicle’s speed accelerated to approximately 70 mph.
“It should be noted that there were numerous vehicles in the area at the time of the incident that were in put danger of the driver’s actions,” Sampson stated in court documents.
The chase continued on Church Street, with the Honda driver subsequently traveling west in the eastbound lane.
“The vehicle and my cruiser struck each other in an offset head-on collision that resulted in the vehicle running off the road to the left, striking a control box for the intersection lighting,” Sampson stated. “The driver then continued into the parking lot of what used to be Mattress Warehouse, where the driver also struck Sgt. McCourt’s unmarked vehicle. The vehicle then rammed a concrete jersey barrier at the end of the parking lot.”
The driver exited the vehicle and allegedly began running toward Route 2/4. According to Sampson, Deputy Wyatt McDowell attempted to taser deployments, which failed to subdue the fleeing suspect.
During the ensuing struggle, McDowell was allegedly kicked by the culprit, who was subsequently subdued and arrested, Sampson reported in the charging papers.
A search of the Honda allegedly yielded several small bags of marijuana, which totaled less than 10 grams.
Martin-Thorpe was transported to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
“While observing the driver, I noticed that he was not responding to my questions, had a blank stare and even several minutes after the foot pursuit he was still breathing heavily,” Sampson stated.
In addition to the police vehicles, damage to electrical panel is estimated at over $10,000 by Maryland State Highway Administration personnel.
According to court records, Martin-Thorpe was initially held without bond. He was released Sept. 3 after posting $10,000 bond.
Martin-Thorpe was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, and three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He was also cited for driving while impaired by drugs.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 2.