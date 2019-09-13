Two men who led police on high-speed pursuits in Calvert County on Sunday are free on bond and awaiting district court hearings.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, Deputy Andrew Ostazeski was on patrol on Route 2/4 in the area of Western Shores Boulevard shortly before noon when he saw two sport-style motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed.
Ostazeski attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both bikers.
“The drivers of both motorcycles pulled onto the right shoulder around the deputy’s patrol vehicle, accelerated at a high speed and fled the area,” the press release stated. “The motorcycles continued northbound in a reckless manner traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.”
Officers shut down the intersection at Route 2/4 and German Chapel Road to intercept the bikers.
“Due to heavy traffic in the area, the motorcycles had to slow quickly,” the press release stated. “During the attempted block of traffic one of the motorcycles — a 2007 Yamaha — made contact with a patrol vehicle, causing the Yamaha and its driver to tip.”
The driver, identified as Steven Alan Burch, 27, of Texas City, Texas, was apprehended by police and evaluated by emergency personnel.
The other motorcycle — a 2011 Kawasaki — continued north on Route 2/4 at speeds over 110 mph with police in pursuit, “the driver attempted to turn at a crossover in front of Chesapeake Church and as a result of his speed, was unable to complete the turn, struck the median guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle.”
The Kawasaki driver — identified as Michael Antonio Gaddie, 26, of Bowie fled on foot and hid in a wooded area.
He was quickly located and taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office reported that Gaddie was treated for minor injuries at Calvert Health Medical Center.
Gaddie received 22 citations and Burch was issued 16. Burch was also charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.
He was released Monday on $1,000 bond.
A further police investigation determined that one of the motorcycles and a pair of tags had been reported stolen through the Howard County Police Department.
Gaddie was additionally charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft $1,500 to under $25,000. The latter charge is a felony.
Gaddie was released on $1,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office press release stated that a small amount of marijuana along with paraphernalia was found on Gaddie’s person.
However, Gaddie is not facing any drug charges at this time.
Both men are scheduled to have district court hearings on the charges Nov. 6.
MARTY MADDEN