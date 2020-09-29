A 23-year-old man who claims to be homeless was handed two indictments early last week by a Calvert County grand jury, court records stated.
The defendant, Matthew Edward Dennis, was indicted Sept. 21 in connection with an armed robbery that is alleged to have occurred in August at a 7-Eleven store in Prince Frederick. Dennis is charged with one count each of armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, dangerous weapon intent to injure, attempted theft less than $100, trespassing on private property and theft less than $100.
A second indictment charges Dennis in connection with a burglary incident which allegedly occurred Aug. 19.
Court records further revealed that Dennis is also facing charges in Calvert County Circuit Court for three counts of indecent exposure and one count of trespassing on private property stemming from two incidents that allegedly occurred in February at the Prince Frederick Library.
A statement of probable cause filed by Dfc. Richard Weems of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Dennis allegedly entered the 7-Eleven store on Prince Frederick Boulevard on Aug, 21 at around 5 a.m. The defendant “entered the business and demanded a cigarette from the store clerk. After several minutes of arguing with the clerk, Dennis pulled a knife from his right pants pocket and threatened to kill the clerk if he didn’t give him money and cigarettes. Dennis walked from the customer purchase area to the employee access area while displaying the knife,” according to charging papers.
A short time later, “Dennis moved back to the customer purchase area, still demanding cigarettes and money,” Weems stated in charging papers.
Dennis reportedly put the knife in his pocket when a customer walked into the store.
Deputies reviewed the store’s surveillance video and recognized Dennis from previous interactions. He was apprehended at the Prince Frederick Walmart around 8 a.m. that morning.
During an interview at the sheriff’s office Dennis initially denied being involved in the incident before admitting he did display a knife and threatened to harm the store clerk.
Dennis was also indicted in connection with an Aug. 19 incident. The defendant is charged with attempted second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.
The incidents at the library are alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 and 18. Charging papers filed by Deputy Brady Wilson stated that Dennis allegedly exposed himself to two women at the library and five days later trespassed on the premises after the branch manager told him to stay away from the facility.
According to court records, Dennis has been incarcerated since his Aug. 21 arrest.
The cases against Dennis will be prosecuted in circuit court by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.